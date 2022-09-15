Limerick launch new €150 warm-up jersey for senior team holiday fund

The Gaelic Grounds is the home of Limerick GAA.

THE LIMERICK HURLERS have launched a special training jersey in a bid to raise funds for this year’s team holiday.

The O’Neills top, to be worn by the players during their warm-ups in next year’s league matches, will set you back an eye-watering €150.

All the names of the subscribers will feature on the shirt, and you’ll also receive a Limerick GAA beanie hat and a personal letter from Kiely and captain Declan Hannon.

Limerick Senior Hurlers release new training Jersey fundraiser https://t.co/QvrT11XoUM — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) September 14, 2022

“We know Limerick supporters are the best in the country and we have never been found wanting in terms of fundraising events,” said Diarmaid Byrnes, at yesterday’s launch. “We hope you can support us and become part of our team.”

Limerick County Board Chairman John Cregan added: “This is a great opportunity for Limerick GAA supporters to get something back, as each jersey will have the names of all subscribers in the fabric.

“All funds raised will go directly to contributing to the Senior hurlers holiday fund. Everyone is getting the very unique opportunity to have their names on this new Limerick training jersey.”

The customary GAA practice is to give grants from a national level towards the trips taken by the All-Ireland finalists in football and hurling, but fundraising events to supplement that have been regularly undertaken by competing counties.

The funding does not extend to the All-Ireland winners in camogie and ladies football, with Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling recently speaking to The42 about their efforts to raise funds for a team holiday after winning the O’Duffy Cup for the second time in three years.

