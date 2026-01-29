Barry Murphy absent as Kiely names Limerick hurling panel for 2026

LIMERICK HURLING MANAGER John Kiely has named his panel for the 2026 season ahead.

The most notable absence is that of Barry Murphy, who played championship for Limerick in 2025, but limped off with an injury against Waterford in January’s Munster hurling league final.

There is no recall either for Seamus Flanagan, though that was not to be expected. The full-forward fell out of favour following an altercation with Cork’s Niall O’Leary early last season and while he played again, he gradually fell out of favour.

Cian Lynch continues as captain of the squad, while William O’Donoghue is vice-captain.

Limerick 2026 hurling squad

Ahane

Dan Morrissey

Tom Morrissey

Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan

Oisin O’Farrell

Ballybrown

Colin Coughlan

James Coughlan

Aidan O’Connor

Bruff

Sean Finn

Bruree

Fionn O’Brien

Crecora/Manister

Cathal O’Neill

Doon

Adam English

Darragh O’Donovan

Eddie Stokes

Dromin/Athlacca

David Reidy

Effin

Nicky Quaid

Paddy O’Donovan

Garryspillane

John English

Hugh Flanagan

Kildimo/Pallaskenry

Kyle Hayes

Kilmallock

Shane O’Brien

Monaleen

Joseph Fitzpatrick

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Darragh Langan

Donnacha Ó Dálaigh

Mungret/St Paul’s

Fintan Fitzgerald

Newcastle West

Ethan Hurley

Na Piarsaigh

Mike Casey

Peter Casey

James Finn

Vincent Harrington

William O’Donoghue

Pallasgreen

Colin Ryan

Patrickswell

Diarmaid Bryrnes

Aaron Gillane

Cian Lynch

South Liberties

Barry Nash

St Patrick’s

Gearoid Hegarty