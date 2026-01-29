Barry Murphy absent as Kiely names Limerick hurling panel for 2026

LIMERICK HURLING MANAGER John Kiely has named his panel for the 2026 season ahead.
The most notable absence is that of Barry Murphy, who played championship for Limerick in 2025, but limped off with an injury against Waterford in January’s Munster hurling league final.
There is no recall either for Seamus Flanagan, though that was not to be expected. The full-forward fell out of favour following an altercation with Cork’s Niall O’Leary early last season and while he played again, he gradually fell out of favour.
Cian Lynch continues as captain of the squad, while William O’Donoghue is vice-captain.
Limerick 2026 hurling squad
Ahane
Dan Morrissey
Tom Morrissey
Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan
Oisin O’Farrell
Ballybrown
Colin Coughlan
James Coughlan
Aidan O’Connor
Bruff
Sean Finn
Bruree
Fionn O’Brien
Crecora/Manister
Cathal O’Neill
Doon
Adam English
Darragh O’Donovan
Eddie Stokes
Dromin/Athlacca
David Reidy
Effin
Nicky Quaid
Paddy O’Donovan
Garryspillane
John English
Hugh Flanagan
Kildimo/Pallaskenry
Kyle Hayes
Kilmallock
Shane O’Brien
Monaleen
Joseph Fitzpatrick
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Darragh Langan
Donnacha Ó Dálaigh
