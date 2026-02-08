Stunning Gillane goal helps Limerick overpower Kilkenny by seven points

Limerick 1-26

Kilkenny 2-16

Stephen Barry reports from the Gaelic Grounds

JOHN KIELY GOT the response he wanted as Limerick shook off their Waterford disappointment with a seven-point victory over Kilkenny in front of 8,958 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

Aaron Gillane netted the killer goal in the 57th minute to mark his first appearance of 2026 in a game where Limerick were only briefly headed by the Cats.

Aidan O’Connor stayed on the frees, collecting 0-10 (three from play), while man of the match Peter Casey added 0-5. Eoin Cody had an off-day on placed balls, but still finished with 1-6 from 12 shots (1-5 from play).

Gillane was joined by David Reidy in making his first start of the year, while Dan Morrissey returned to action off the bench. Of John Kiely’s five changes, four were in attack.

There were early signs of sharpness as Limerick constructed a 0-5 to nil lead inside 10 minutes. O’Connor slotted two frees and arrowed over a point from play by the sideline.

Gillane should’ve added a goal too, after good work by Gearóid Hegarty and Adam English, but Mikey Carey got across smartly to block and Mikey Butler completed the clearance.

On their first away trip to face Limerick since 2010, Kilkenny had four wides before John Donnelly broke their duck in the 12th minute. By the quarter-hour, they were level. Cody slotted from the sideline. Then, Luke Connellan’s long ball was broken by Mossy Keoghan, who received the return ball from Donnelly.

The All-Star’s bouncing shot bobbled past Seán Finn and Diarmaid Byrnes to sneak into the net.

From there, the sides were level eight times until the break. Wing-backs Byrnes and Matthew Fitzgerald found the target. Between them, William O’Donoghue was impressive at number six. Casey tagged on a brace. His marker, Rory Garrett, also came up with some personal victories in their individual dual.

Cody was leading the Cats’ attack with 0-4 from play, including one to finish an intricate short-passing move. But two missed frees saw placed-ball duties transferred to Cian Kenny for the time being.

Kilkenny twice edged ahead, but Limerick responded from the puck-out each time. A wonderful English point helped them into a 0-14 to 1-9 half-time lead.

They evenly split the first 12 points of the second half before the winning move. Gillane came up with 1-1, with his 57th-minute strike after being picked out by English. They had 1-3 without reply in that spell.

Cody pulled back a 66th-minute goal, but they couldn’t get back within five points. In the 77th minute, Carey was black-carded for bringing down Byrnes. The wing-back stepped up to the penalty, but fired straight at Aidan Tallis. Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-10 (7f), Aaron Gillane 1-2, Peter Casey 0-5, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (2f), Matthew Fitzgerald 0-1, Adam English 0-1, Gearóid Hegarty 0-1, David Reidy 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1, Cathal O’Neill 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Cody 1-6 (0-1f), Mossy Keoghan 1-0, Cian Kenny 0-2 (2f), Liam Moore 0-2, Darragh Corcoran 0-1, Paddy Deegan 0-1, Jordan Molloy 0-1, Timmy Clifford 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1, Luke Hogan 0-1.

LIMERICK

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), 12. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

Subs

26. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Flanagan (h-t)

21. Dan Morrissey (Ahane) for Finn (40)

24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon) for Reidy (52)

22. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for Hegarty (59)

25. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin) for Gillane (70) KILKENNY

1. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 4. Rory Garrett (Fenians)

5. Killian Doyle (Emeralds), 6. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale, captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels) 8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)