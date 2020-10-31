Early goals take Limerick past Waterford and set up Munster semi-final against Clare or Tipp

Limerick 2-14

Waterford 0-9

LIMERICK’S EXCELLENT FOOTBALL year continued tonight in Dungarvan as a couple of early goals paved the way for their success over Waterford in the Munster senior quarter-final.

Cillian Fahy and Adrian Enright both raised green flags inside the first quarter to set Limerick on their way to an eventual 11-point success.

The victory propels them towards a Munster semi-final next Saturday against Clare or Tipperary, who meet at the quarter-final stage tomorrow in Semple Stadium.

Manager Billy Lee saw his team build on last Sunday’s league triumph as they defeated Sligo to clinch promotion and the Division 4 title in a season that already yielded a win in the McGrath Cup final last January.

They conceded the opening score to Waterford’s Conor Murray but then registered 1-4 without reply and the goal kick-started that scoring run in the 5th minute when Fahy drilled home a goal after a good team hand-passing move.

Fahy turned creator for the second goal when he played it across for Enright to palm home in the 17th minute but captain Iain Corbett provided a major contribution with the sublime kick pass that first released Fahy. It was 2-4 to 0-1 in Limerick’s favour at the first water break yet Waterford did rally with points from Murray, Jason Curry and Darragh Corcoran in the second quarter as they trailed 2-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Limerick emerged for the second half with some fine points from the likes of Gordon Brown, Hugh Bourke – who hit four overall – and Sean McSweeney as they stretched further ahead. They were ahead by ten points, 2-8 to 0-4, by the 49th minute and comfortably in front.

Curry and Tony Grey were amongst those who managed to bag points for Waterford in the final quarter but Limerick rounded the match off impressively with substitute Davy Lyons coming on to raise two white flags.

Scorers for Limerick: Cillian Fahy 1-1, Hugh Bourke 0-4 (0-2f), Adrian Enright 1-0, Sean McSweeney (0-1f), Davy Lyons 0-2 each, Tony McCarthy, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown, K Ryan, Seamus O’Carroll 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Jason Curry 0-3 (0-2f), Conor Murray 0-2, Shane Aherne (0-1f), Dylan Guiry, Darragh Corcoran, Tony Grey 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen)

3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)

4. Paul Maher (Adare)

5. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

10. Killian Ryan (Mungret St Paul’s)

7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)

9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

12. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)

6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest)

11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford)

15. Sean McSweeney (St Senan’s)

14. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins)

13. Hugh Bourke (Adare)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Subs

Cian Sheehan (Newcastlewest) for Childs (54)

Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, Dublin) for Griffin (54)

Michael Donovan (Galbally) for Browne (63)

Robbie Childs (Galtee Gaels) for McCarthy (63)

Davy Lyons (Adare) for McSweeney (68)

Waterford

1. Aaron Beresford (Ballinacourty)

9. Dermot Ryan (The Nire)

2. Darach Ó Cathasaigh (An Rinn)

7. Willie Hahessey (Rathgormack)

5. Sean O’Donovan (Modeligo)

6. Tony Grey (Stradbally)

4. Robbie Flynn (Rathgormack)

8. Michael Curry (Rathgormack)

14. Shane Aherne (Stradbally)

12. Jack Mullaney (Stradbally)

15. Darragh Corcoran (St Saviour’s)

3. Brian Looby (Ballinacourty)

10. Dylan Guiry (The Nire)

11. Jason Curry (Rathgormack)

13. Conor Murray (Rathgormack)

Subs

Rian Reddy (Modeligo) for Flynn (27)

Fearghal Ó Cuirrín (An Rinn) for Mullaney (54)

Mark Cummins (Brickey Rangers) for Corcoran (54)

James Beresford (Ballinacourty) for Aherne (68)

James Walsh (Kilgobnet) for Grey (71)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

******************************************

The42 GAA Weekly is here! Join hosts Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé as they preview Tipperary v Limerick, Donegal v Tyrone, and the rest of the weekend’s action:

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud