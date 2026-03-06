John Kiely shuffles the deck as Limerick face showdown with Cork

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has shuffled the deck for his side’s Division 1A meeting with Cork on Saturday evening in the Gaelic Grounds [throw-in, 7pm].

Barry Nash comes into the full-back line in place of Dan Morrissey while Will O’Donoghue slots in at half-back to replace Colin Coughlan.

Darragh O’Donovan has been ruled out after picking up a shoulder injury in Limerick’s win over Offaly last weekend, as Adam English and Cian Lynch pair up at midfield.

Gearóid Hegarty joins Aidan O’Connor and Cathal O’Neill on the half-forward line while Aaron Gillane, Shane O’Brien and David Reidy complete the Limerick attack.

Cork are currently top of the Division with four wins from four while Limerick are just behind in second place.

John Kiely and his management team has released their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their round 6 Allianz Hurling League clash against Cork:



The Limerick Hurling team will take on Cork this Saturday evening in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm is Announced pic.twitter.com/8da1f4qoQc — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 5, 2026

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

