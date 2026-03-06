The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
John Kiely shuffles the deck as Limerick face showdown with Cork
LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has shuffled the deck for his side’s Division 1A meeting with Cork on Saturday evening in the Gaelic Grounds [throw-in, 7pm].
Barry Nash comes into the full-back line in place of Dan Morrissey while Will O’Donoghue slots in at half-back to replace Colin Coughlan.
Darragh O’Donovan has been ruled out after picking up a shoulder injury in Limerick’s win over Offaly last weekend, as Adam English and Cian Lynch pair up at midfield.
Gearóid Hegarty joins Aidan O’Connor and Cathal O’Neill on the half-forward line while Aaron Gillane, Shane O’Brien and David Reidy complete the Limerick attack.
Cork are currently top of the Division with four wins from four while Limerick are just behind in second place.
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)
