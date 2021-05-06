BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Advertisement

Nine of Limerick’s All-Ireland final starting team to play against Tipperary on Saturday

John Kiely’s side face the Premier county at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 6 May 2021, 10:00 PM
12 minutes ago 602 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5430576
John Kiely and the Limerick hurling team after their All-Ireland success in December.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
John Kiely and the Limerick hurling team after their All-Ireland success in December.
John Kiely and the Limerick hurling team after their All-Ireland success in December.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NINE OF LIMERICK’S starting team from the 2020 All-Ireland final are named to face Tipperary in their mouth-watering Division 1A National Hurling League opener on Saturday.

John Kiely’s men welcome the Premier County to LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 5.30pm, live on RTÉ 2] to kick off their league title defence with a battle of the 2020 and 2019 All-Ireland champions.

Nicky Quaid, Sean Finn, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Barry Nash, William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan, Tom Morrissey and Seamus Flanagan are the survivors from December’s national decider success over Waterford in Croke Park.

Aaron Costello, Richie English, David Reidy, Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen and David Dempsey are the players brought in. Reidy and Breen both came on in the final, while English returns from a cruciate injury.

William O’Donoghue captains the side, with All-Ireland winning skipper Declan Hannon absent from the matchday squad.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh) Captain
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)
20. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)
21. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
22. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)
25. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)
26. Brian Ryan (South Liberties).


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss Gatland’s Lions selection and the bigger picture for Ulster and Leinster following European defeats.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie