Nine of Limerick’s All-Ireland final starting team to play against Tipperary on Saturday

John Kiely and the Limerick hurling team after their All-Ireland success in December.

NINE OF LIMERICK’S starting team from the 2020 All-Ireland final are named to face Tipperary in their mouth-watering Division 1A National Hurling League opener on Saturday.

John Kiely’s men welcome the Premier County to LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 5.30pm, live on RTÉ 2] to kick off their league title defence with a battle of the 2020 and 2019 All-Ireland champions.

Nicky Quaid, Sean Finn, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Barry Nash, William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan, Tom Morrissey and Seamus Flanagan are the survivors from December’s national decider success over Waterford in Croke Park.

Aaron Costello, Richie English, David Reidy, Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen and David Dempsey are the players brought in. Reidy and Breen both came on in the final, while English returns from a cruciate injury.

William O’Donoghue captains the side, with All-Ireland winning skipper Declan Hannon absent from the matchday squad.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh) Captain

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

20. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

21. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

22. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

25. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

26. Brian Ryan (South Liberties).

