Saturday 15 February, 2020
Irish underage international Anthony Scully scores in first start with new club

He nonetheless couldn’t prevent Lincoln falling to a wild 4-3 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 6:57 PM
IRISH UNDERAGE MIDFIELDER Anthony Scully scored on the occasion of his first start with League One Lincoln City, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-3 defeat to Accrington Stanley. 

Scully joined Lincoln on a permanent deal from West Ham in January, and he opened the scoring on the 30-minute mark. The sides swapped goals like they were going out of fashion from there – former Galway and Sligo midfielder Seamus Conneely scored Stanley’s third equaliser – before Sam Finley netted a dramatic winner in the 95th minute. 

Zach Elbouzedi was an unused substitute for Lincoln, who lie 15th in the table, a point and a place behind Stanley. 

Elsewhere, Alan Judge scored twice in Ipswich Town’s 4-1 win over Burton Albion. Glenn Whelan and Paddy Madden played 90 minutes for Fleetwood in their 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Peterborough. 

Ipswich and Peterborough now lie seventh and eighth respectively, just outside the play-off spots.

