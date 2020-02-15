Irish underage international Anthony Scully scores in first start with new club

IRISH UNDERAGE MIDFIELDER Anthony Scully scored on the occasion of his first start with League One Lincoln City, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-3 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Scully joined Lincoln on a permanent deal from West Ham in January, and he opened the scoring on the 30-minute mark. The sides swapped goals like they were going out of fashion from there – former Galway and Sligo midfielder Seamus Conneely scored Stanley’s third equaliser – before Sam Finley netted a dramatic winner in the 95th minute.

Zach Elbouzedi was an unused substitute for Lincoln, who lie 15th in the table, a point and a place behind Stanley.

Elsewhere, Alan Judge scored twice in Ipswich Town’s 4-1 win over Burton Albion. Glenn Whelan and Paddy Madden played 90 minutes for Fleetwood in their 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Peterborough.

Ipswich and Peterborough now lie seventh and eighth respectively, just outside the play-off spots.