'It shows you that nothing is written, you write your own story. And my story is just beginning'

LINDA DJOUGANG IS in flying form, and why wouldn’t she be?

These are the days of her life; smack bang in the middle of a massive few weeks in her ever-blossoming rugby career.

The Irish international’s recent move to France is an obvious starting point; the imminent Rugby Europe qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup another big topic to discuss.

And then, of course, her remarkable journey to this point — from a late arrival to rugby to the very top of the game, and then from the front row to the frontline as she worked as a nurse through the pandemic.

Djougang’s story is well documented at this stage. She left her home, and most of her family, in Cameroon at the age of nine. She hasn’t seen her mother since. With no English – French was her first language – she moved to Dublin to live with her father and step-mother.

At 17, an opportunity to try tag rugby arose. She vividly remembers asking herself, ‘What is rugby?’ and Googling it. The rest, as they say, is history.

25 now, she’s within touching distance of the biggest stage in the game. A few hurdles away from fulfilling the dream of every player, and lining out at the World Cup.

In 2017, when the tournament was held on these shores, Djougang was in her second season, having just started playing for Old Belvedere. She was well and truly catching the bug – and the eye – and her star rose from there.

In action for Old Belvedere in 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

She remembers following the tournament closely. She watched Ireland in UCD, and made the journey to Belfast for the seventh place play-off against Wales. Ireland fell short, rounding off a pretty dismal campaign as they failed to secure a place at the next edition.

“I was in Kingspan Stadium for the last game against Wales, where Ireland unfortunately didn’t qualify,” Djougang recalls, speaking to The42 as Aldi and the IRFU launched their very first cookbook, ‘Home’, in aid of Barnardos.

“I always knew that I wanted to play for Ireland – and if that dream of mine would come true, I would have to play a qualifier game. It’s funny that this happened and now, in a few days time, I’ll be playing that game.”

That serves as a reminder of just how incredible her journey has been.

A truly meteoric rise to the top, are there times she stops, and thinks, ‘Woah?’

“It is crazy,” the prop nods. “My story is really kind of just unique to myself. I feel every person in that team, every person playing any sport really has a story, and a journey how it’s come about. Mine is really incredible.

“For me, sometimes I’m so wrapped up in this whole bubble that I don’t really think about it until someone like yourself reminds me. And I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ I think for a nine-year-old, like myself and other future players that will come through, it shows you that nothing is written. You write your own story. And I think my story is just beginning.

“I feel like I’ve been given so much opportunity and I’ve been surrounding myself with really positive people. I’ve really put my head down, I have worked for everything that has been granted to me. I feel like, for me, this is just the beginning of an amazing journey.”

The next chapter opens in France shortly, Djougang having recently signed for current champions ASM Romagnat ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Djougang has starred for Ireland over the past few years. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s to the back of her mind right now, though, as she focuses on Europe’s World Cup qualifiers, which get underway at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma tomorrow.

Her excitement shines through as she speaks about the switch to ASM Romagnat, who are affiliated with Top 14 side Clermont Avergne, but she insists: “I’m trying not to really think about it at the moment because there’s a job to be done in Italy.”

The deal brokered by the IRFU, which allows her to remain available for international selection, is certainly a fascinating one.

Parking her off-field career – ”When I return, I’ll go back to nursing,” she assures. “It’s always been something that I’m really passionate about, especially giving back. So much has been given to me to be able to do what I do today, and I feel like it’s normal for me that I just give back” — she will train full-time in a professional environment, and ultimately realise every players’ dream.

“Obviously, it’s been interesting for me for a few years: if the right opportunity to move to France comes along [I'll take it],” Djougang says. “This year, it just happened to come along — and I thought it’d be a great opportunity to take, to go to Clermont.

“I’m a native French speaker so moving to a club in France, it was a natural fit for me. I wanted to challenge myself, and make sure that I can be the best player that I can be. Training full-time will really benefit me and Ireland, and the team ASM Romagnat, immensely. I just want to really be the best player that I can be.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the coaches there and being in that environment, playing with such athletes and really good French players. That will only make me a better player myself.

In training earlier this year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Playing in the French league week in, week out will be really beneficial for my learning and development, and it’s just a really exciting new move. Obviously, I’ll be coming back for playing and training with Ireland, taking what I have learned in France and bringing it in.”

In a stark contrast with the men’s game, the fact that she can still represent Ireland is hugely important, Djougang agrees.

“When I spoke to David Nucifora and Anthony Eddy of the IRFU, they had really good connections with the coaches in ASM Romagnat, they have done a lot of work and were really helpful making sure that this move will be a good fit for me.

“I’m really thrilled and excited for this opportunity to play in France, and also be back and forward, taking everything that I have learned and implementing it in the Irish camp and implementing it in my day and as a player. I’m really excited about the move but at the same time, there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

That commences tomorrow; Adam Griggs’ side finally embarking on their qualification quest for next year’s delayed World Cup in New Zealand. After a long and arduous path to this point, and no shortage of Covid-19 disruptions, it’s now time to vie for that one coveted spot.

Ireland face Spain first tomorrow [KO 5pm Irish time] in the four-team round-robin tournament, before host nation Italy and Scotland stand in their way down the line.

With the squad named the day before our conversation, excitement was building.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Djougang says. “We had a lot of obstacles along the way with several matches being cancelled and not really knowing 100% if everything would go ahead, but now that we have the signal that everything will go ahead, you can only just look forward to it.

“Only 28 players got the chance to really represent the country, but it’s not about the 28 players – it’s the whole squad that was involved in training roles, and being there every weekend training. Everybody fought so hard to be on that 28. It’s a real privilege and honour for the 28 players selected to represent that jersey and the country in Italy.

Facing Italy in this year's Six Nations. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Hopefully – not even hopefully, because we need to bring it home. We have sacrificed and trained so much. Scotland, Spain and Italy will want it like we want it, but we need to go out there and show that we want it more. We just really need to perform – and perform under pressure. We just really need to put our heads down and get the job done.”

With a nice blend in the squad and momentum after a successful Six Nations campaign, this is the next step, with qualification crucial for the continued growth of the game.

As Djougang knows better than anyone.

“It’s every player’s dream to compete at the World Cup,” she concludes. “It’s what you train for, to play on the biggest stage. Given that opportunity, there’s new faces and old faces there, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter, new or old.

“We all just want to play as a team, we all just want to take the opportunity that is given to us to really perform on the biggest stage. The new players know exactly what needs to be done, and hopefully, we get the job done.”

