Tuesday 1 September, 2020
And then there were two? - Inter rule out move for Messi

‘I don’t know where some ideas can come from,’ Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 9:38 PM
A worker holds a Lionel Messi Barcelona replica shirt, reduced in price by 50%, at the FC Barcelona store.
Image: Emilio Morenatti
Image: Emilio Morenatti

INTER HAVE NO plans to try and sign Lionel Messi nor the financial means to engineer a deal for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, a club official said on Tuesday.

The Serie A runners-up have been linked with a move for Messi along with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the event that he should leave Barcelona per his signalled intention.

“No coach, no president wouldn’t want Messi in their team. But the reality is very different,” Ausilio added, as the Italian transfer window officially opened on Tuesday.

“Our reality is a sensible transfer market.”

Ausilio also said the club was in negotiations with Roma to sign Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov while insisting Lautaro Martinez will stay put despite longstanding interest from Barcelona.

© – AFP, 2020

