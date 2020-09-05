This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 5 September 2020
Messi misses Barcelona training following decision to stay

Messi announced yesterday that he will stay at Barcelona.

By AFP Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 10:58 AM
Messi: staying at Barcelona.
Image: Jordi Boixareu
Image: Jordi Boixareu

LIONEL MESSI WAS a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to stay at the club under sufferance, AFP reporters at the training ground said.

The Argentine superstar announced on Friday he had been forced to remain at Barcelona, claiming  after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.

It came after 10 days of tension since his bombshell fax telling Barcelona he wanted out.

But while other players including Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho arrived for the session, Messi failed to appear at the Joan Gamper training complex for the session which began at 9.30am local time.

Last Sunday Messi deliberately skipped the mandatory coronavirus test for Barcelona players.

According to local media, Messi must first pass the Covid-19 test with a return to the squad possibly on Monday.

He could then figure in new coach Ronald Koeman’s first fixture, a friendly against third division Nastic on 12 September.

© – AFP, 2020

