Debates about the Lions' relevance are laughable - they are a commercial juggernaut in a relatively cash-poor sport

LIONS TOURS ARE spoken of like the attention spans of the young: nothing like as good as they used to be, and forever balanced finely on the edge of slipping into total crisis.

And yet the 2025 tour of Australia has merely gone to reinforce the awesome resilience of an idea that sounds like it was cooked up in whatever was the 1880s equivalent of a slow-news-day podcast mailbag.

Seriously, there’s no killing this thing.

Tests one and three were sell-outs – the latter in a monsoon – while the second Test brought more than 90,000 people to the MCG. Word from the ground was of comparatively curtailed journalist access but the Tour dominated sports media output regardless, while it once again wormed its way into our daily talk.

This column missed the third Test for a wedding but was kept in the loop by a priest who read out score updates from the church altar, delivered to him via his smartwatch. (Technology has even made it easier for the clergy to bear witness and go forth with the word.)

This meant that everyone made a boatload of money out of it all: players could take more earnestly about a Lions call-up being their greatest possible honour given it’s their most lucrative possible honour, while the long-suffering accountants at Rugby Australia can finally loosen their neck-ties with the union landing an estimated profit of AU$100 million.

So forget about questions as to whether a Lions tour remains sustainable in rugby’s professional era. In some countries, the Lions tours is what’s sustaining professionalism.

So the idea that a Lions tour today remains an anachronism is a nonsense. It might feel like a throwback, but aside from the Six Nations and the French Top 14, it’s pretty much the only reliably bankable competition format in pro rugby nowadays.

This speaks as much to World Rugby's insipid efforts at growing their sport, of course, and the fact they've yet to figure out how to make the sums add up for their own World Cup.

In their seemingly endless efforts to stimulate growth, rugby’s custodians have been hacking away at history and precedent like Viktor Frankenstein, which is how a once-Celtic League now encompasses South Africa; why the Rugby Championship now has four teams bouncing across three championships; and why the pace of format change in the Heineken Cup nowadays would give even the AI divisions of Silicon Valley a headache.

The Lions tour, by contrast, can sell tradition, which our aforementioned Frankensteins are making more valuable by guaranteeing its scarcity.

That said, this Lions tour succeeded in a ways that upended that tradition. Sky Sports’ ordinarily hype the thing to absurd levels, and they started strongly in this respect with that ad featuring a snarling Gerard Butler in full chest-thumping, this-is-Sparta mode.

The Lions is easily parodied, of course, and this kind of hyping has a perverse genius in allowing so many of its objectors believe themselves to be first-rate satirists, under the principle that there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

But it seemed Sky got the bulk of their nonsense out of their system early, because from there they put together a truly outstanding production, allowing the hype to be first muffled by the warm chemistry and then pierced by the sharp insights of the O’Gara/Biggar duo. In returning to Miles Harrison, Sky also had a truly great commentator who, unlike his football counterpart Peter Drury, understands that the key to great TV commentary is knowing when not to speak.

Ordinarily, the Lions are outsiders and we spend much of the Test build-up trying to convince ourselves that this will be competitive, but this time around, the Lions were favourites and we wasted hours talking of how the whole thing would be totally uncompetitive when, in fact, it largely was. The Lions won the series 2-1, but by just a single point if scores are aggregated across three Tests.

It’s a Test series destined to be left in strange standing: the tour that felt more competitive in retrospect than in real-time. Lions’ sighs of relief about Will Skelton’s poor fitness levels, for instance, blew much harder after the third test than in advance of the first.

The other lesson of the tour is that life was more fun when Warren Gatland was ignoring Irish players. That Ireland dominated the coaching staff and playing squad was predictable and admirable, of course, but it was hardly celebrated back home.

Lions tours are really about emotional, near-nationalist furores about selection slights, which is why the O’Driscoll-less series win in 2013 will always be more memorable in Ireland than the Leinster and Irish Lions’ victory of 2025.

Virtually every facet of a Lions tour is analysed through the prism as to whether this whole enterprise should exist or not, when in reality it’s among the healthiest products in the sport. Rugby across the world might be in a better place if the same existential perspective was applied to everything else, too.