Last chance saloon for the Lions against a punchy AUNZ side

AT ONE STAGE, it looked like Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga might be pairing up as the AUNZ side’s halfbacks against the Lions. The excitement levels were high.

But when it was confirmed that they wouldn’t be involved, the enthusiasm dipped. There were worries that this invitational team might be a let-down.

We’ve ended up back in a place of more excitement than anything. It will be a challenge for Les Kiss, Ian Foster, and the other AUNZ coaches to bring it all together for Saturday’s clash with the Lions but they certainly have firepower to draw on.

The back row of Shannon Frizell, Pete Samu, and Hoskins Sotutu looks explosive.

Frizell, who plays club rugby in Japan, has been to two World Cups with the All Blacks. Number eight Sotutu is a highlight machine with power and a delightful skillset that includes one-handed offloads and kicking. And Samu has been one of the in-form back rows in Europe with Bordeaux. He helped them to the Champions Cup title but will now return to Australia with the Waratahs.

Four of the tight five play for Kiss’ Reds team so that should help with cohesion, while centres David Havili and Ngani Laumape will bring a combination of power and class. Out wide, Marika Koroibete is an explosive road-runner of a wing, AJ Lam is a proven force with the Blues, and Shaun ‘Shooter’ Stevenson is another man whose daring play is perfect for social media clips.

The halfback pairing of Folau Fakatava and Tane Edmed may not have as much top-level experience but they’re New Zealand and Australia internationals, respectively.

Advertisement

“How they gel together, there’s obviously a little bit of unknown there but the reality is that when you look at the side, it looks like a formidable side that’s going to be hard to stop,” was Lions boss Andy Farrell’s take on the AUNZ selection, which also includes some good players on the bench.

Blues number eight Hoskins Sotutu. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tough back row Joe Brial was impressive for the Reds against the Lions, tighthead prop George Dyer has been consistent for the Chiefs in New Zealand, and loosehead Joshua Fusitu’a is a rising force with the Blues.

All of this means the Lions will need to be on their game at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday [KO 11am, Sky Sports]. Not that they really needed the opposition to focus their mind.

The sense is that the majority of Farrell’s first Wallabies Test side played in yesterday’s win over the Brumbies, but there is certainly scope for some tweaks.

“We’ve literally just come out of a meeting and the message is that this is the most important game of the tour,” said Farrell. “It has to be.

“Not just because it’s a week out from the Test match but because it’s the next one. Whenever you put a Lions jersey on, that’s the respect you have to live up to.”

He said this isn’t a “last chance” for the players involved on Saturday because some of them will likely be needed in the second and third Tests if injuries strike, but the reality is that they have one final opportunity to state their claim for the first Wallabies clash.

With Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn having gone for a scan after his knee injury against the Brumbies, the time is ripe for Hugo Keenan to make a big statement in the number 15 shirt against the AUNZ side.

Skipper Tadhg Beirne is too good to be written off from first Test involvement before he shows what he’s all about on Saturday, his lock partner James Ryan will look to be physical and accurate, while Mack Hansen must feel it’s a big chance to give Farrell a tough decision to make between him and Tommy Freeman for the first Test.

Ireland lock James Ryan. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

All three starting back rows, Henry Pollock,⁠ Jac Morgan, and Ben Earl will believe they can use this last warm-up game as a launchpad into the opening Wallabies Test, while replacements such as Finlay Bealham and Owen Farrell will be hoping for the same.

The way Farrell has framed things throughout this tour is that the only way all of these aforementioned players can improve their Test claims is by contributing to a strong collective performance.

Once again last night, the Lions mixed very good stuff with stanzas of poor play. Farrell is determined to see a showing that leans more consistently towards the former on Saturday.

It would be a surprise if at least a couple of these Lions involved against a punchy AUNZ side don’t leap their way into the first Test.