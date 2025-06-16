Irish performance coach Gary Keegan joins Farrell's Lions

IRELAND PERFORMANCE COACH Gary Keegan has joined Andy Farrell’s coaching staff for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Keegan has been an influential figure in the Ireland set-up in recent years, working with the Irish players on their mental skills and combining with Farrell to set the tone among the squad for each campaign.

Keegan – who made his name in Irish Olympic boxing and with the Dublin football team – began working with Ireland part-time in 2020 and joined Farrell’s staff permanently in 2022.

Ireland’s players have raved about his influence on the group, while Keegan has become a trusted right-hand man for Farrell.

As such, it is no surprise that Farrell has brought Keegan into the Lions set-up for the upcoming tour to Australia. Keegan will be the Lions’ performance coach, carrying out the same role as he does with Ireland.

Advertisement

Keegan is one of many Irish staff joining Farrell for the trip Down Under.

Four of Farrell’s Ireland assistant coaches – Simon Easterby, John Fogarty, Johnny Sexton, and Andrew Goodman – are going on the Lions tour, while a group of Irish backroom staff are also travelling.

Vinny Hammond, Ireland’s head of innovation and analytics, is the Lions’ head of analysis for this tour, while head of athletic performance Aled Walters is also travelling with the Lions. Former IRFU performance director David Nucifora is the general manager of performance for the tourists.

Farrell’s Lions have also brought in Irish medical, communications, and logistics staff for the tour to Australia, while Andy Farrell’s playing squad includes 16 Irish players.

Paul O’Connell is the only Ireland assistant coach remaining with the national team squad for their tour to Georgia and Portugal.