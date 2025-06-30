Tomos Williams ruled out of Lions tour as Farrell names side to face Reds

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions suffered a “shocking” setback Monday with experienced scrum-half Tomos Williams ruled out of the rest of the Australia tour with a hamstring injury.
Williams, a veteran of 65 Tests for Wales, clutched at the back of his left leg early in the second half after scoring the second of his two tries against Western Force in the tour opener on Saturday.
He limped out and will play no further part in the nine-match tour.
“Unfortunately, shocking news for us all,” said Lions head coach Andy Farrell.
“Tomos has got a slightly worse injury than we first thought, so it’s going to be medium to long term.
“So unfortunately, he got some sad news this morning, and he’ll be leaving camp later on this evening.”
Toulon and Scotland’s Ben White, who was deemed unlucky to miss out on the 38-man squad, has been called up to replace Williams.
“He’s trying to get here as quick as he can,” Farrell said of White, who was in New Zealand with the Scotland team preparing to face the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei on Saturday.
“He’ll be devastated for Tomos, like we all are. At the same time, he’s super excited.”
Ben White of Scotland has been drafted into Farrell's squad, while Jamison Gibson-Park will start at scrum-half against the Reds.
Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park will be on scrum-half duties for their clash against Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Wednesday after missing the Force game with a glute injury.
Lions captain Maro Itoje returns to the second row after being stood down for the 54-7 victory over the Force, forming an engine room partnership with Ollie Chessum.
Fullback Hugo Keenan makes his first appearance of the tour after recovering from a calf injury, with James Ryan also involved for the first time from the bench.
Andrew Porter and Jack Conan make their first starts, while Bundee Aki returns to the midfield in place of Sione Tuipulotu.
Finn Russell continues at out-half having impressed at Optus Stadium against the Force.
While the Lions were dominant winners in Perth, Farrell is expecting a tougher assignment from an albeit under-strength Reds team coached by Les Kiss, who will take over as Wallabies boss from Joe Schmidt next year.
“They’re a great side. I mean, that’s obvious if you’ve watched the games, not just this year, but last year as well,” he said.
“Les has done a fantastic job with them to play a great brand of rugby and are able to play in many different ways.
“So this will be 100% a big step up for us on Wednesday night. Any side that Les coaches, he’s always going to be very well prepared.”
Reds boss Kiss, meanwhile, called on his side to dominate the breakdown and “rip in” against the British and Irish Lions after on Monday naming a team missing a host of key players.
Reds boss Les Kiss.
Photosport / John Davidson/INPHO / John Davidson/INPHO
“In this match, we have to be very good at the breakdown and aerially. They’ve shown their attacking side too,” said Kiss, who will take over from Joe Schmidt as Wallabies boss next year
“We have to meet those challenges but we’ll put our brand of rugby out there as well. We’ll keep backing ourselves. Why can’t we put our best foot forward, rip in and see what happens?”
The Reds’ job has been made harder by the absence of six players who remain with the extended Australia squad as they prepare for a one-off Test against Fiji on Saturday.
While Schmidt released hooker Matt Faessler and centre Hunter Paisami, the likes of Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson remain in camp.
Kiss was still able to name a squad boasting nine Wallabies and two All Blacks, with experienced fullback Jock Campbell captaining the side.
The pack has been stiffened by the inclusion of prop Aidan Ross, who signed for the Reds after playing for the Waikato Chiefs in the recent Super Rugby final.
Ross, who played a Test for the All Blacks in 2022, will form a front-row with Faessler and former New Zealand prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen.
Both Ross and Toomaga-Allen have previous experience packing against the Lions in 2017 for Super Rugby clubs.
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto partners Josh Canham in the second row, with Seru Uru and John Bryant as the flankers with Joe Brial at number eight.
Kalani Thomas at No.9 and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips form the half-back pairing with Paisami and Josh Flook together in the centres.
“Excitement is high that’s for sure,” Kiss said. “This is a great opportunity for our Reds players.”
When the two sides met in 2013, the Lions won 22-12.
Reds
15. Jock Campbell (Captain)
14. Lachie Anderson
13. Josh Flook
12. Hunter Paisami
11. Tim Ryan
10. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips
9. Kalani Thomas
1. Aidan Ross
2. Matt Faessler
3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
4. Josh Canham
5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
6. Seru Uru
7. John Bryant
8. Joe Brial
Replacements:
16. Josh Nasser
17. George Blake
18. Sef Fa’agase
19. Ryan Smith
20. Angus Blyth
21. Connor Vest,
22. Louis Werchon
23. Isaac Henry
Lions
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)
13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)
10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (Captain)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)
6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England)
7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England)
17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/ England)
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)
19. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England)
21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)
22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)
23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
– © AFP 2025
