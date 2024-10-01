Advertisement
Lions QB Jared Goff. Cal Sport Media/Alamy Stock Photo
NFL

Jared Goff’s perfect night leads the Detroit Lions past the Seattle Seahawks

Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins.
8.38am, 1 Oct 2024
DETROIT QUARTERBACK JARED Goff had a perfect night on the gridiron as he led the Lions to a 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Goff completed all 18 of his passes on Monday night, surpassing the 10 for 10 record set by Kurt Warner for Arizona against Houston in 2005.

Despite Goff’s achievement, Detroit – who led for the entirety of the game – had much of their success on the ground, with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs rushing for touchdowns.

Goff also connected with Amon Ra St Brown in the end zone, completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams and was on the receiving end of a seven-yard touchdown pass from St Brown to round out his historic outing.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith completed 38 of his 56 attempts and threw for one touchdown and an interception.

Elsewhere on Monday, the Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the season with a 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Both teams traded field goals for much of the game until second half touchdown runs for Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard sealed the result for the Titans.

Press Association
