Farrell's Lions look to clinch the series against wounded Wallabies

THIS IS A battle between two sides who believe they’re going to be better second time around.

The series is on the line for the Lions as they face the Wallabies at the MCG today in Melbourne [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports]. If Andy Farrell’s men win this second Test, the series is theirs.

So Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies are fighting for their lives with this chance to take it to a series decider in Sydney next weekend. You suspect that even some of the most hardcore Lions fans would be in favour of that happening.

Not that they wouldn’t enjoy watching their team finishing the job here and now. Farrell’s men have had a determined air about them this week.

The hosts, meanwhile, have more of a swagger, having welcomed back big hitters Will Skelton and Rob Valetini, as well as Langi Gleeson on the bench. With the solid Dave Porecki coming in at hooker, it looks like a much better Wallabies 23 than last weekend.

They have stars like the formidable 20-year-old wing Max Jorgensen and the athletic 21-year-old centre Joseph Suaalii, who they will hope to see more from this time around. The Wallabies have Schmidt’s clever coaching in their corner as well.

So they have a sense that with their big men back, there’s much better to come today. There has to be a big improvement from the Wallabies, who only got going when it was too late last weekend.

You sense that they need to start with a big bang against the Lions this time around.

The Lions at the MCG yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“This game might be completely different, we might have a role reversal and we have to adapt and be honest with ourselves and stay on point if we are in front, if we are behind, things going your way, not going your way,” said Lions boss Andy Farrell.

“It is just staying honest as long as we possibly can.”

Of course, Farrell would love another excellent start from his team. He’d love to be 19 points clear early in the second half again, especially given that he has beefed up his bench by naming Ellis Genge as the replacement loosehead and bringing in Owen Farrell, Jac Morgan, James Ryan, and Blair Kinghorn.

But Farrell knows better than anyone that just when everyone expects one thing, a game can take its own course, especially when the opposition is a wounded beast.

“When you’re in the opposite camp – and I’ve been in that type of situation many times, playing a three-game series – everyone thinks you’ve got everything to lose, but you get yourself to a stage where you’ve got nothing to lose, because everything has to be put out there,” said Farrell.

“And you ask more of yourself. Your all is given. And that’s what these types of situations bring out in you.

“But from our point of view, we need to back what we believe is our potential within our side, and making sure that we’re accurate with our game, and that’s accuracy in all single areas, including physicality, etc.

“So we believe that we understand what type of team we’re chasing, and we think if we’re able to put that out on the field, that should be good enough to put us in with a good shout at winning the game.”

Lions boss Andy Farrell. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

While he points to the importance of rolling with the punches, Farrell also feels he knows what’s coming from the Lions because he knows so many of these players well. As with last week, Irish players are at the core of the team.

Nine Irish starters would have been 11 and maybe even 12 but for injuries for Garry Ringrose, Joe McCarthy, and Mack Hansen. Farrell is backing his Ireland players to deliver under the weight of expectation.

If it goes badly for the Lions today, Farrell and his Ireland players will undoubtedly get it in the neck, but the opposite scenario would be a glorious one for Irish rugby. It is a rare thing to have such a green-tinged Lions team.

Not that they’re thinking in Ireland-focused ways right now. All they’ve been concentrating on are the little moments that decide Test matches. The scraps on the ground, the right support line, and the best kick chase.

The Lions are favourites to get the job done at the massive MCG but they will have to put all those pieces together against a presumably rabid Wallabies side.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.

LIONS: Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje (captain), Ollie Chessum; Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, James Ryan, Jac Morgan, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell, Blair Kinghorn.

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].