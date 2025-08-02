Farrell's Lions out to finish with a bang against Schmidt's Wallabies

ALL WEEK, THE Lions have presented a picture of a team utterly determined to finish their campaign on its highest note.

While the reality is that nothing could top the compelling drama of last weekend’s second Test when they clinched the series with a comeback victory in the final minute through Hugo Keenan, Andy Farrell’s side believe there is still one complete display in them today [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Farrell knows that the idea of an ’80-minute performance’ is unrealistic. Rugby is a chaotic sport and momentum can swing against you with the bounce of the ball, but the Lions want to leave a lasting impression of their quality in Australia.

They were excellent for a large part of their first Test win, then they had to show their composure and class to come from 18 points down to win the second after the Wallabies had raced ahead.

So now, Farrell is hoping to see something more sustained, even if he knows Australia will have purple patches.

“There’s no perfect performance, but if we can get 70 minutes of it, I suppose that would be… we know what we’re capable of in all sorts of areas, so getting close to eight or nine out of 10 in all those areas would be somewhere close to where we want to be,” said Farrell.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, are motivated to make their fans proud and avoid losing the series 3-0. The last time the Lions won all the Tests in a series was against Argentina back in 1927, so the Aussies would love to avoid that possibility.

Unfortunately, they’ve lost their best player again. Rob Valetini did damage in the first half last weekend before he had to go off due to his calf issue. It truly is a shame that the Wallabies’ leading light has been fit for only 40 minutes of a 240-minute series.

The Wallabies wore fake moustaches in honour of Nic White yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa, wing Harry Potter, and hooker Dave Porecki have also been cut down by injury after last weekend, ensuring head coach Joe Schmidt has to test the Australians’ depth, which is obviously not the same as the Lions’.

The one unforced change Schmidt has made is to bring in 35-year-old scrum-half Nic White for what is set to be his final international appearance. Jake Gordon did well last weekend, but Schmidt has opted for White’s fiery approach and fine kicking – both in open play and from restarts – on what is expected to be a wet night in Sydney.

The rain has barely let up since Wednesday, so both coaches have had to tailor their plans for more of the same in this final Test.

Schmidt has also said that he hopes White’s impending retirement from Test rugby will inspire his team-mates at the sold-out 82,000-capacity Accor Stadium.

The Wallabies will need more of the precise and powerful attack they produced in the opening 30 minutes last weekend if they’re to win. Valetini’s absence means it’s an even bigger task, so the likes of lock Will Skelton and exciting 23-year-old hooker Pollard will need to bring lots of dynamism.

Farrell has opted for continuity with his selection, making only two changes as James Ryan brings his edge into the second row, while Blair Kinghorn offers exciting ability with ball in hand and good aerial skills on the left wing. A 6/2 bench should provide punch in the second half, as was crucial last weekend.

Right wing Tommy Freeman sat out the captain’s run yesterday, but the Lions said that was just to manage him at the end of a long campaign.

Accor Stadium has sold out for the third Test. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Lions won every game in Australia so far and Farrell set out a goal of 3-0 in the series before this all got underway. So they want to finish the job and play in a way that people will remember.

“Hopefully, it will be remembered for the type of rugby that we played and the way that we went about it together,” said Farrell.

“We came here and wanted to win a series. We’ve achieved that but we have a massive responsibility to make sure that we finish this off with something that we promised ourselves with. It’s a big ask, but it’s something that we’re determined to do.”

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch; Tom Lynagh, Nic White; James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway.

LIONS: Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, Blair Kinghorn; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje (captain), James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU].