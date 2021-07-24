Membership : Access or Sign Up
Blow for the Lions as Wyn Jones ruled out of first Test with injury

Rory Sutherland will start in the number one shirt instead.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,777 Views 2 Comments
Jones was set for his Lions Test debut.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE LIONS HAVE been forced into a change to their starting XV for today’s first Test against the Springboks after loosehead prop Wyn Jones was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he sustained at training on Thursday.

Rory Sutherland will start in the number one shirt instead, with Mako Vunipola coming onto the bench for the clash in Cape Town [KO 5pm Irish/UK time, Sky Sports].

It’s a major blow for Wales international Jones, who had beaten off the competition of Sutherland and Vunipola to be named in Warren Gatland’s team.

Jones was excellent in the Lions’ warm-up game against a strong South Africa A side, causing problems at scrum time for Trevor Nyakane, who starts at tighthead for the Springboks today. Jones was also set to be a key breakdown threat for the Lions.

Sutherland, who has won 16 caps for Scotland in his career so far, is now promoted into the starting team for his Lions Test debut, with the experienced Vunipola called on to provide impact off the bench.

The Lions are hopeful Jones will be fit again soon and aren’t planning to call up another loosehead prop at this stage.

“It’s really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight’s game,” said head coach Gatland. “However, we’re confident he’ll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage.”

Lions (v South Africa):

Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (captain); Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams.

About the author:

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

