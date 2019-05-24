This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italy World Cup-winning boss takes China reins back from his former captain four months after leaving

Marcello Lippi returns to the helm as China’s coach, taking over from Fabio Cannavaro.

By AFP Friday 24 May 2019, 10:24 AM
52 minutes ago 1,292 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4649814
Lippi and Cannavaro with the World Cup in 2006.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Lippi and Cannavaro with the World Cup in 2006.
Lippi and Cannavaro with the World Cup in 2006.
Image: Imago/PA Images

MARCELLO LIPPI IS back as coach of China, four months after the World Cup winner quit and following a failed stint by fellow Italian Fabio Cannavaro.

The 71-year-old’s return was broadly welcomed by fans and local media, who are desperate to see China reach the World Cup for only a second time.

Lippi, who opted not to renew his contract after China were dumped out of the Asian Cup quarter-finals 3-0 by Iran in late January, is tasked with guiding the team to Qatar 2022.

China’s only previous World Cup appearance came in 2002, when they exited without a point or scoring a goal.

“Since Lippi coached the national team, they have shown a positive and tenacious fighting spirit,” the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said.

“We believe that in the days to come, under the leadership of Lippi and his coaching team, the national men’s side will make a full impact on their World Cup dreams.”

China sit a lowly 74th in the FIFA rankings, a rung above Cape Verde — whose population is 550,000, compared with China’s 1.4 billion.

But under football-fan President Xi Jinping, China have ambitions to host and even win a World Cup.

The reappointment of Lippi, who took Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, follows four months of confusion and speculation.

The former Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli boss was succeeded by his World Cup-winning captain Cannavaro in March.

The 45-year-old former legendary defender combined the job with being coach of Chinese Super League (CSL) title-contenders Guangzhou Evergrande.

However, China lost to lower-ranked Thailand and Uzbekistan in Cannavaro’s opening two matches and he quit, saying that he could not do two jobs at once.

Re-enter his mentor Lippi, who was a three-time CSL champion with Guangzhou and among the best-paid coaches in football during his first spell in charge of the national side.

Lippi — fondly known in China as “Silver Fox” on account of his hair — was reportedly on between $23 million (€20,566,600) and $27 million (€24,143,400) a year, evidence of the country’s determination to get success at any cost.

He will earn similarly well in his second spell, with Evergrande subsiding his wages, Chinese media said.

2019 AFC Asian Cup Football China v Iran January 24 Back in charge: Lippi. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

- ‘Silent humiliation’ -

Surely in his last job in football, Lippi marginally improved China last time, winning 13 of his 32 games and losing 11.

He failed to take China to Russia 2018 following his appointment in October 2016, although qualification was already in doubt following a poor run under Gao Hongbo.

Lippi’s first match back at the helm will be a home game against the Philippines on 7 June, followed by another home friendly, with Tajikistan, four days later.

The long road to World Cup qualification starts in September.

Lippi’s return comes two days after FIFA scrapped controversial plans to expand the Qatar World Cup from 32 to 48 teams.

Lou Yichen, writing in the Oriental Sports Daily, said that the CFA had been “embarrassed” having assumed that Qatar 2022 would have more teams — which would have made Lippi’s job easier.

“The CFA broke up with ‘Silver Fox’ (in January) and everyone firmly believed Lippi would not look back,” said the respected commentator Lou.

“Now the CFA swallows silent disgrace and humiliation to resume the relationship with Lippi.”

© – AFP, 2019  

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie