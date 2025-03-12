The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lisa O'Rourke progresses to quarter-finals at Women's World Championships
IRELAND’S LISA O’ROURKE has progressed to the light-middleweight quarter-finals at the Women’s World Boxing Championships, and will fight for a medal tomorrow.
Former world champion O’Rourke defeated Azerbaijan’s Emili Rzayeva in the only fight featuring an Irishwoman in Niš, Serbia today.
She will face Saida Lahmidi of Morocco, the 70kg third seed, next.
Lisa’s sister, four-time European champion and two-time Olympian Aoife, boxes in her first bout tomorrow at 75kg.
The Roscommon siblings are the last two standing for Ireland after a disappointing Women’s Boxing World Championships to date.
Michaela Walsh, Gráinne Walsh, Daina Moorehouse, Carleigh Irving, Jenny Lehane and Judy Bobbett all bowed out at the first time of asking.
