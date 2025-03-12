Advertisement
Lisa O'Rourke (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Lisa O'Rourke progresses to quarter-finals at Women's World Championships

Former world champion will box for a medal tomorrow.
7.08pm, 12 Mar 2025

IRELAND’S LISA O’ROURKE has progressed to the light-middleweight quarter-finals at the Women’s World Boxing Championships, and will fight for a medal tomorrow.

Former world champion O’Rourke defeated Azerbaijan’s Emili Rzayeva in the only fight featuring an Irishwoman in Niš, Serbia today.

She will face Saida Lahmidi of Morocco, the 70kg third seed, next.

Lisa’s sister, four-time European champion and two-time Olympian Aoife, boxes in her first bout tomorrow at 75kg.

The Roscommon siblings are the last two standing for Ireland after a disappointing Women’s Boxing World Championships to date.

Michaela Walsh, Gráinne Walsh, Daina Moorehouse, Carleigh Irving, Jenny Lehane and Judy Bobbett all bowed out at the first time of asking.

