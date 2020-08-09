Lismore and Dungarvan share remarkable 10-37 in Waterford hurling belter

Last eight: Paudie Prendergast and Lismore booked their place in the quarter-finals (file photo).

Last eight: Paudie Prendergast and Lismore booked their place in the quarter-finals (file photo).

Lismore 6-18

Dungarvan 4-19

LISMORE WILL PLAY Abbeycourty in the Waterford senior hurling quarter-finals after they came out on the right side of a high-scoring epic against Dungarvan this evening.

The sides shared 10 goals and 37 points at Fraher Field but it was Lismore who ran out winners by five points at the final whistle.

Ray Barry scored two first-half goals for the winners before completing his hattrick late on, while Oisin O’Gorman came off the bench to raise the green flag twice in the second half.

Earlier on Sunday, Roanmore booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-21 to 0-17 win over Mount Sion, who lost county star Austin Gleeson to an early red card.

Roanmore will now play Passage in the last eight while Mount Sion, who also qualify for the knockout stages, face De La Salle.

Defending champions Ballygunnner — who won both of their Group A matches and are bidding for seven county titles in a row — will take on Fourmilewater in the quarter-finals.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

JJ Kavanagh & Sons SHC 1/4 Finals



Sat 15th August@PassageHurling v @roanmoreclg

Walsh Park

2:30pm@ballygunnerHc v @NireFourmile

Fraher Field

6:30pm



Sun 16th August@DLSGAA v @MountSionGAA

Walsh Park

2pm@AbbeycourtyGAA1 v @LismoreGAA

Fraher Field

6:15pm — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) August 9, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!