Sunday 9 August, 2020
Lismore and Dungarvan share remarkable 10-37 in Waterford hurling belter

Quarter-final draw made with Fourmilewater up next for defending champions Ballygunner.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 8:24 PM
Last eight: Paudie Prendergast and Lismore booked their place in the quarter-finals (file photo).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Last eight: Paudie Prendergast and Lismore booked their place in the quarter-finals (file photo).
Last eight: Paudie Prendergast and Lismore booked their place in the quarter-finals (file photo).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Lismore 6-18

Dungarvan 4-19

LISMORE WILL PLAY Abbeycourty in the Waterford senior hurling quarter-finals after they came out on the right side of a high-scoring epic against Dungarvan this evening.

The sides shared 10 goals and 37 points at Fraher Field but it was Lismore who ran out winners by five points at the final whistle.

Ray Barry scored two first-half goals for the winners before completing his hattrick late on, while Oisin O’Gorman came off the bench to raise the green flag twice in the second half.

Earlier on Sunday, Roanmore booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-21 to 0-17 win over Mount Sion, who lost county star Austin Gleeson to an early red card.

Roanmore will now play Passage in the last eight while Mount Sion, who also qualify for the knockout stages, face De La Salle.

Defending champions Ballygunnner — who won both of their Group A matches and are bidding for seven county titles in a row — will take on Fourmilewater in the quarter-finals.

