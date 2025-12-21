Littler cruises through on night Price suffers shock exit

LUKE LITTLER CRUISED through to the third round of the PDC World Championship as his path to glory opened up after Gerwyn Price’s shock exit.

Littler is the favourite to defend his historic title at Alexandra Palace and gave no reason to suggest it will not happen after brushing past Welshman David Davies 3-0.

The 18-year-old was nowhere near his imperious best but did not need to be as he extended his winning streak to 15 senior matches, going back to October 25.

“I was getting away with it, he missed 16 darts at double, but every one he missed was crucial, if he hit them it was a completely different game,” Littler said on stage.

“I am glad he missed and I got the job done. I enjoyed it tonight. I was lucky to win the first set, once I got that I was settled and I am happy. I am happy, I’m coming back after Christmas.

“Everyone is on about the £1million (prize money), it’s there in front of you, but back-to-back is the only thing I want.”

Advertisement

The first real test of his defence was expected to be a quarter-final against Price after Christmas, but that will now not happen after the Welshman was dumped out by the world number 92 Wesley Plaisier.

The giant Dutchman slayed the Welsh dragon with an imperious victory, sending the 2020 champion packing with a 3-0 defeat.

Price’s disappointing loss, his earliest exit from this tournament in seven years, would have served as the perfect tonic for Littler, who followed him on stage.

The Welshman had at one stage earlier this year beaten the teenager more than any other player and was Littler’s biggest obstacle to reaching the semi-finals.

An elated Plaisier said on stage: “I still can’t believe it, I am so over the moon.

“My biggest victory ever, I don’t know how I did it. I was so nervous, I am so happy to get over the line.”

Littler will next play Mensur Suljovic after the Austrian beat Joe Cullen in a tense match.

Ireland’s Keane Barry meanwhile exited the competition, beaten 3-0 by Germany’s Martin Schindler. Barry missed chances to take the opening set, while the second set was tied at 2-2 before Schindler closed it out with 118.