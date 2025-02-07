Major breakthrough for LIV Golf as they agree free-to-air broadcast deal with ITV

LIV GOLF HAS made a major mainstream broadcast breakthrough by announcing a new UK TV deal with ITV.

From today’s second round of LIV Golf Riyadh, the whole of the 2025 season will be available to view on the ITVX streaming platform. Selected live coverage will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITV4, with a weekly highlights programme also broadcast on ITV4.

Ron Wechsler, LIV Golf Senior Vice President of Broadcast Partnerships and Programming Strategy, said: “Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world.”

Having struggled to attract an audience in its first three years of existence, LIV has this year struck a network broadcast deal with FOX in the USA, to which they have now added free-to-air exposure in the UK with ITV.

This announcement follows another significant milestone for LIV earlier this week, with the US Open becoming the first of the major tournaments to create a specific exemption for players on the LIV Tour.

All of this is happening as negotiations for a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV drags on. The Tour yesterday said they have come closer to a merger agreement having invited US president Donald Trump to get involved.

“We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved,” read a statement signed by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan along with player directors Adam Scott and Tiger Woods.

“We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men’s professional golf.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin impressed on his LIV debut in Riyadh yesterday, shooting a seven-under 65 to leave himself in a tie for third place, three shots off the 2022 Irish Open winner, Adrian Meronk.