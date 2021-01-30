BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 30 January 2021
Liveblog

13,805 Views 7 Comments
Arsenal 0-0 Man United

Very close for United!

Pogba plays through Fernandes, who beats David Luiz, before curling a shot just wide from the edge of the area.

Pogba tries to play in Rashford with a lofted through ball, but Martinelli gets back well to make an interception and head the ball out for a corner.

Down the other end, Smith-Rowe plays through Pepe, whose curled low shot goes just wide.

Xhaka gets a free header from a corner that forces De Gea into a save.

Moments later, Pepe is taken down as he goes by Luke Shaw.

After a decent United spell, Arsenal are coming more into this game now.

Partey drives through the midfield all too easily before firing wide.

Meanwhile, McTominay is moving gingerly after picking up a knock and may have to come off.

This game is livening up now.

A corner falls to Fred, whose shot from the edge of the area is tipped wide thanks to a decent save by Leno.

Arsenal counter and Lacazette suddenly finds himself with plenty of space ahead of him.

However, the striker’s shot from the edge of the area is straight at De Gea.

Cedric has just been booked for a flying elbow as he jumps up for a header with Fernandes.

It continues to be a pretty tepid start, with neither side looking particularly threatening.

It’s been a fairly scrappy, low-key start to this game.

Neither side has created a chance yet.

With the exception of the Tottenham thrashing, United’s Premier League games against the big Premier League sides this season have generally been quite tight and cagey.

We’re underway…

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Both these sides have certainly had turbulent moments in their respective seasons, but have similarly looked somewhat rejuvenated of late.

United currently sit second on 40 points, with the Gunners 10 points behind them in ninth.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who won the reverse fixture earlier in the season, will be determined to repeat that feat, as they look to boost their top-four hopes.

And with table toppers Man City looking in formidable form of late, it’s also vital for United to pick up three points in order to keep the pressure on their neighbours.

