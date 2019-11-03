4 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It’s likely to be a fascinating encounter between the two best sides in the League of Ireland this season.

Dundalk are understandably considered favourites. In winning the league, they finished 11 points ahead of Shamrock Rovers, and in their four league encounters this season, the Lilywhites won three and drew one.

There is also the fact that Dundalk have the experience of competing in the last four cup finals, while 2010 was the last time Rovers reached this stage and 1987 was the most recent occasion they won it.

Vinny Perth’s men are on course to become just the second Irish side to win a domestic treble, after Derry City did so in 1989.

They won’t find it easy, however, against a Rovers team that have pushed them close for much of this season, and possess a fine array of individual talents like Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff.