Hungary face Ireland, as Stephen Kenny’s side look to build on the momentum from their win over Andorra.
Stephen Kenny confirms to RTÉ that Ireland will be playing a “fluid” 3-4-1-2.
He also confirms Shane Duffy will play as the right-sided centre-back.
Confirmation of the Ireland starting XI: Bazunu, Doherty, O’Shea, Duffy, Egan, McClean, Cullen, Hourihane, Knight, Parrott, Idah.
Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.
After 11 games without a victory, Ireland finally got their first win under Stephen Kenny against Andorra last week.
Yet not too much can be read into a success over one of the weakest sides in European football, so tonight’s match against Hungary — who have qualified for the Euros — should provide a stiffer test and give a better indication of whether this side has progressed considerably under Kenny.
The Ireland manager has opted to pick a number of experienced players in his starting XI, which suggests he feels this is quite an important game for morale, despite the fact that it’s a friendly.
