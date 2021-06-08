BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 8 June 2021
Liveblog

hungary-v-republic-of-ireland-international-friendly-szusza-ferenc-stadium Republic of Ireland's Harry Arter warms up prior to the international friendly match at Szusza Ferenc Stadium, Budapest. Source: PA

Stephen Kenny confirms to RTÉ that Ireland will be playing a “fluid” 3-4-1-2.

He also confirms Shane Duffy will play as the right-sided centre-back.

Some pre-match reading for you…

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Hungary (204)
Ireland (140)
Draw (117)



Confirmation of the Ireland starting XI: Bazunu, Doherty, O’Shea, Duffy, Egan, McClean, Cullen, Hourihane, Knight, Parrott, Idah.

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

After 11 games without a victory, Ireland finally got their first win under Stephen Kenny against Andorra last week.

Yet not too much can be read into a success over one of the weakest sides in European football, so tonight’s match against Hungary — who have qualified for the Euros — should provide a stiffer test and give a better indication of whether this side has progressed considerably under Kenny.

The Ireland manager has opted to pick a number of experienced players in his starting XI, which suggests he feels this is quite an important game for morale, despite the fact that it’s a friendly.

