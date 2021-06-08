49 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

After 11 games without a victory, Ireland finally got their first win under Stephen Kenny against Andorra last week.

Yet not too much can be read into a success over one of the weakest sides in European football, so tonight’s match against Hungary — who have qualified for the Euros — should provide a stiffer test and give a better indication of whether this side has progressed considerably under Kenny.

The Ireland manager has opted to pick a number of experienced players in his starting XI, which suggests he feels this is quite an important game for morale, despite the fact that it’s a friendly.