LIVE: Ireland v Uzbekistan, U17 World Cup

Ireland face Uzbekistan, as Colin O’Brien’s side bid to make it two wins from two.
3.26pm, 8 Nov 2025

2 mins ago 3:37PM

Confirmation of the Ireland starting XI below…

3 mins ago 3:36PM

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Ireland will be hoping to make it two wins from two, after an encouraging opening 4-1 defeat of Panama.

Asian champions Uzbekistan will also be feeling confident, however, after overcoming Paraguay 2-1 in their opening match.

A victory will qualify Ireland for the knockout stages, and even a draw would put them in a strong position to qualify at worst as one of the best third-place teams.

Kick-off is at 3.45pm.

