The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland v Uzbekistan, U17 World Cup
Confirmation of the Ireland starting XI below…
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Ireland will be hoping to make it two wins from two, after an encouraging opening 4-1 defeat of Panama.
Asian champions Uzbekistan will also be feeling confident, however, after overcoming Paraguay 2-1 in their opening match.
A victory will qualify Ireland for the knockout stages, and even a draw would put them in a strong position to qualify at worst as one of the best third-place teams.
Kick-off is at 3.45pm.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Colin O’Brien Liveblog Minute-by-Minute Soccer Ireland Republic Uzbekistan