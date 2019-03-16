LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

10,884 Views 15 Comments
Share

The Welsh choirs are in full voice and the anthems are echoing out of the open roof – which is letting gallons of rain tumble in onto the field.

The stage is set in Cardiff for what promises to be a rollicking affair.

Ireland fans ahead of the game Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Warren Gatland

Paschal and Tom Luby

A view of the Principality Stadium ahead of the game

Jacob Stockdale in the dressing room ahead of the game

Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:


70% Ireland (182)

24% Wales (62)

5% Draw  (13)




TEAM NEWS: No late changes to either side, so they’ll line up as named on Thursday. There’s a Six Nations debut for Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland second row, while Sean O’Brien is back in the seven jersey. Warren Gatland’s Wales are unchanged from their win over Scotland.

Wales:

15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Josh Navidi
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Nicky Smith
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Aled Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Owen Watkin 

Ireland: 

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Sean O’Brien
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19.  Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21.  Kieran Marmion
22. Jack Carty
23. Jordan Larmour

As kick-off approaches in Cardiff, there is an enthralling finish playing out in Rome as Italy have been laying siege to the French line, but trail 14-20 with time running out.

Sure what else would you be doing today only taking shelter for a Marathon of Six Nations final day action?

The long weekend is taking a hosing out there, but we’ve got a bruising battle in store as Ireland try to win a fourth game on the trot, knock Wales off their Grand Slam course and leave themselves in with a chance of winning the title if Scotland pull off an enormous shock in Twickenham.

Whether you’re dodging the rain all day or planted in front of the TV, stick with us for news and views around Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations farewell (kick-off 2.45).

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    36 players and lots of lessons: Schmidt gets wider look at Ireland in Six Nations
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    BOXING
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Game Jono Carroll falls shy in maiden world-title tilt as Nevin moves to 12-0
    Taylor overcomes career-toughest test and batters Volante to win third world title
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Injury to 'special' young winger the only blemish on Cork City's big win
    Injury to 'special' young winger the only blemish on Cork City's big win
    Clinical Dundalk inflict first home defeat of campaign on Derry City
    Jack Byrne wonder-strike the highlight as Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo to extend lead

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie