LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations

We’re going minute-by-minute as Ireland bid to rain a Welsh Grand Slam parade and maybe – just maybe – win the Championship themselves.
Liveblog
The Welsh choirs are in full voice and the anthems are echoing out of the open roof – which is letting gallons of rain tumble in onto the field.
The stage is set in Cardiff for what promises to be a rollicking affair.
Which way do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
70% Ireland (182)
24% Wales (62)
5% Draw (13)
TEAM NEWS: No late changes to either side, so they’ll line up as named on Thursday. There’s a Six Nations debut for Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland second row, while Sean O’Brien is back in the seven jersey. Warren Gatland’s Wales are unchanged from their win over Scotland.
Wales:
15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Gareth Davies
1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Josh Navidi
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Nicky Smith
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Aled Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Owen Watkin
Ireland:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Sean O’Brien
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Jack Carty
23. Jordan Larmour
As kick-off approaches in Cardiff, there is an enthralling finish playing out in Rome as Italy have been laying siege to the French line, but trail 14-20 with time running out.
Sure what else would you be doing today only taking shelter for a Marathon of Six Nations final day action?
The long weekend is taking a hosing out there, but we’ve got a bruising battle in store as Ireland try to win a fourth game on the trot, knock Wales off their Grand Slam course and leave themselves in with a chance of winning the title if Scotland pull off an enormous shock in Twickenham.
Whether you’re dodging the rain all day or planted in front of the TV, stick with us for news and views around Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations farewell (kick-off 2.45).
