We’re less than an hour away from kick-off, with Liverpool aiming to make it 10 consecutive wins in all competitions for the first time since 2006, when Rafa Benitez was in charge.

The Reds are strong favourites against already-relegated Huddersfield, whose most recent victory against the Anfield outfit came 60 years ago.

If Liverpool win tonight and end up finishing second, they will have broken the record for a Premier League runners-up side (Man United, who registered 89 points in 2012).

Anything other than a Reds win would be a massive shock, with Jan Siewert’s side accumulating just four points from their last 22 league games.