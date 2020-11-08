10 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Man City face Liverpool, with the two sides who have dominated the title race in recent years set to face off.

By their high standards, both have had a less-than-vintage start to the season.

That said, Liverpool could go top with a win, while a City victory would see them jump from 12th to 6th in the table.

This fixture has been anything but predictable in recent times, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning 4-0 the last time the sides met, albeit after the Reds had already been confirmed as last season’s Premier League champions.

It should be a similarly fascinating encounter this afternoon.