Man City face Liverpool in a game that could have a big influence on this season’s title race.
Who do you think will win today?
Confirmation of today’s teams below. Interestingly, Firmino and Jota both start for Liverpool.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 8, 2020
The Reds to face @ManCity 👊
The boys going into battle! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 8, 2020
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Torres, Sterling, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Foden, Garcia
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/P9JLhGmR8V
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Man City face Liverpool, with the two sides who have dominated the title race in recent years set to face off.
By their high standards, both have had a less-than-vintage start to the season.
That said, Liverpool could go top with a win, while a City victory would see them jump from 12th to 6th in the table.
This fixture has been anything but predictable in recent times, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning 4-0 the last time the sides met, albeit after the Reds had already been confirmed as last season’s Premier League champions.
It should be a similarly fascinating encounter this afternoon.
