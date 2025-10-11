LIVE: Portugal v Ireland, World Cup qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland are considerable underdogs against a Portugal side who are ranked fifth in the world, 56 places above the Boys in Green.

Last month’s loss to Armenia was a massive dent in the team’s hopes of qualification, but reaching next summer’s tournament remains a possibility.

Ireland have caused the Portuguese problems before.

Under Stephen Kenny, they drew 0-0 at home in a World Cup qualifier in 2021 and came close to beating them in the reverse fixture before two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals turned the game around.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men are already trailing the Portuguese by five points and Hungary by three (with a game in hand), so they need to start picking up points soon to have any hope of progressing.