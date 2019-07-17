Riga face Dundalk, with a place in the second qualifying round up for grabs.
Confirmation of Dundalk’s starting XI, with Michael Duffy a notable absentee.
Tonight's #DundalkFC line-up to face @RigaFC_Official at the Skonto Stadium.#UCL #RIGDUN #DundalkInEurope pic.twitter.com/8tPTxsu9Oh— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 17, 2019
We’re less than an hour away from kick off for this evening’s second leg.
The tie remains finely balanced after a first leg that ended 0-0.
Dundalk had much of the play at Oriel but struggled to break down their well-organised opponents.
Riga are expected to play in a more adventurous fashion this time around given that they have home advantage.
They largely sat back and invited pressure in the first game, though offered an increasing threat on the counter-attack as the game wore on.
