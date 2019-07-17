12 mins ago

We’re less than an hour away from kick off for this evening’s second leg.

The tie remains finely balanced after a first leg that ended 0-0.

Dundalk had much of the play at Oriel but struggled to break down their well-organised opponents.

Riga are expected to play in a more adventurous fashion this time around given that they have home advantage.

They largely sat back and invited pressure in the first game, though offered an increasing threat on the counter-attack as the game wore on.