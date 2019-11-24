57 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome to our liveblog for what should be a fascinating encounter,

Sheffield United currently sit eighth, one point and two places above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. A win would put them fifth.

You could even argue they are favourites for this game, having now gone five top-flight games unbeaten and been unlucky not to defeat Spurs in their most recent match.

While United haven’t had a good start to the campaign by their standards, a win would also put them in the relatively respectable position of fifth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with that boost. Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Tottenham has led to renewed speculation that the Argentine could be in line to take over the Red Devils in the near future.

Yet the Old Trafford outfit have historically had a good record against the Blades, winning the last five Premier League encounters between the teams and the previous seven in all competitions.

Indeed, the Sheffield club’s last victory against Man United was in the opening day of the inaugural Premier League season, as their striker Brian Deane scored the first-ever Premier League goal.