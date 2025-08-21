Advertisement
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Shels v Linfield, Santa Clara v Shamrock Rovers

Shels play Linfield and Santa Clara host Shamrock Rovers in the Uefa Conference League.
7.11pm, 21 Aug 2025

15 mins ago 7:34PM

Quick poll. Which Premier Division sides will go through to the league phase?


Poll Results:

Shamrock Rovers only (1)
Shelbourne only (1)
Both (1)
Neither (1)

20 mins ago 7:29PM

shelbourne-fans-before-the-game Shelbourne fans before the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

33 mins ago 7:16PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge night for Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.

Shels, who kick off at Tolka Park against Linfield at 7.45pm, are favourites, especially given that they already knocked the NIFL Premiership side out of the Champions League qualifiers.

Linfield, though, had barely started their season when the sides met last month, and have played seven games in the interim period and will consequently be more match-sharp this time around.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on Stephen Bradley’s side, whose first leg away to Santa Clara begins at 8pm.

Unlike Shels, the Hoops will be perceived as the underdogs against a side who finished fifth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season, although they have begun their new campaign poorly, losing their opening two league games and failing to score in either.

The significant prize of entry into the Conference League group stage/league phase and a cash injection of at least around €3.7 million is at stake, so these are, without question, the most important games both Irish clubs have experienced in their season so far.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie