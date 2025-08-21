LIVE: Shels v Linfield, Santa Clara v Shamrock Rovers

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge night for Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.

Shels, who kick off at Tolka Park against Linfield at 7.45pm, are favourites, especially given that they already knocked the NIFL Premiership side out of the Champions League qualifiers.

Linfield, though, had barely started their season when the sides met last month, and have played seven games in the interim period and will consequently be more match-sharp this time around.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on Stephen Bradley’s side, whose first leg away to Santa Clara begins at 8pm.

Unlike Shels, the Hoops will be perceived as the underdogs against a side who finished fifth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season, although they have begun their new campaign poorly, losing their opening two league games and failing to score in either.

The significant prize of entry into the Conference League group stage/league phase and a cash injection of at least around €3.7 million is at stake, so these are, without question, the most important games both Irish clubs have experienced in their season so far.