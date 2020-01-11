7 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

On the face of it, Liverpool are strong favourites for this game.

The Reds have dropped points in just one of their 20 games this season.

Tottenham, by contrast, have had a disappointing season — they currently sit eighth in the table and are danger of missing out on Champions League football.

Spurs have won just one of their last 14 matches against Liverpool and are missing some important players today — most notably, Harry Kane.

Liverpool are bidding to go 38 league games unbeaten, though they have found it difficult against Jose Mourinho-managed teams in the past.