Hello everyone, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s Europa League clash between AZ Alkmaar and Manchester United.

While we all get caught up with Storm Lorenzo on these isles, adverse weather is also having a big, annoying impact on the world of professional football too. The horror!

Tonight’s game won’t be played at AZ’s own ground — the AFAS Stadio — due to some dreadful storm damage which saw the stadium’s roof collapse back in August. Thankfully a game wasn’t being played at the time and no-one was hurt.

So instead, Man United will have to deal with the artificial surface offered by Kyocera Stadium, which belongs to neighbours ADO Den Haag. Let’s face it, no-one likes an astro turf pitch unless it’s a mediocre Monday night game of five-a-side. But AZ have had to suck it up over the last couple of months as the AFAS Stadio continues to be repaired.

They are currently third in the Eredivisie with six wins from their opening eight games. This is the first time these two sides have ever met, and the statistics (kind of) shine in Man United’s favour tonight — AZ have won just two of their 12 games against English opposition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to get back on track after a very, very mediocre start to the season. After Monday’s 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal, United sit 10th in the Premier League with just two wins from seven.

Will the Europa League offer some respite tonight? United beat FC Astana in their opening fixture two weeks ago thanks to a well-taken Mason Greenwood finish, but it was far from a complete performance to inspire confidence.

Stick with us, kick-off in The Hague is coming up at 5.55pm