Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men travel to Holland to take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.
Liveblog
Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:
- ‘It’s one of the worst I’ve seen’: Solskjaer concerned about AZ pitch
- Pogba, Martial, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw all miss Man United’s Europa League trip
- Matt Doherty: ’O'Neill called me a tosser a few times… then he ended up just hanging up the phone’
- Solskjaer: Improving Manchester United is no ‘quick-fix job’
- Barcelona made ‘numerous’ concrete offers for Man United defender
There are a grand total of 24 games to enjoy in the Europa League tonight. Man United, Celtic, AS Roma, Wolves, Sevilla and Arsenal are all in action. Matt Doherty starts for Wolves away to Besiktas, while Ireland U19 international Conor Noß has also made the bench for Borussia Mönchengladbach against Istanbul Başakşehir.
AZ Alkmaar 🆚 Manchester United— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 3, 2019
Player you're excited to watch...#UEL pic.twitter.com/RUmKN7NRLv
Ole Gunnar Solskajer has raised some concerns about the artificial playing surface speaking ahead of tonight’s group stage match.
”It’s one of the worst ones I’ve seen for a long while,” he said, not mincing his words about Den Haag’s Cars Jeans Stadium.
“It’s safe, it’s just not the newest. The grass is just on the floor, it’s on the carpet, more or less.
“I don’t think they’ve pulled the grass up – you do that loads when you have astroturf, so you get the grass to stand and be more bouncy. It seems like it’s been used a lot.”
Here come United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/vgUO0CWYqd— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2019
TEAM NEWS: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury. He makes eight changes from Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
Out go Young, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Pogba, McTominay, Pereira, Lingard and Rashford.
In come Dalot, Rojo, Williams, Fred, Matic, Mata, Gomes and Greenwood.
AZ Alkmaar: Bizot; Sugawara, Vlaar, Wuytens, Wijndal; Midtsjoe, de Wit, Koopmeiners; Stengs, Boadu, Idrissi.
Substitutes: Chatzidiakos, Ouwejan, Druijf, Aboukhlal, Clasie, de Boer, Reijnders.
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Williams; Fred, Matic; Mata, Gomes, James; Greenwood.
Substitutes: Maguire, Rashford, Lingard, Romero, Tuanzebe, McTominay, Chong.
⚫️ Manchester United 🔶#AZ #MUFC #azman #UEL pic.twitter.com/yOPZH5W0Wg— AZ (@AZAlkmaar) October 3, 2019
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello everyone, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s Europa League clash between AZ Alkmaar and Manchester United.
While we all get caught up with Storm Lorenzo on these isles, adverse weather is also having a big, annoying impact on the world of professional football too. The horror!
Tonight’s game won’t be played at AZ’s own ground — the AFAS Stadio — due to some dreadful storm damage which saw the stadium’s roof collapse back in August. Thankfully a game wasn’t being played at the time and no-one was hurt.
So instead, Man United will have to deal with the artificial surface offered by Kyocera Stadium, which belongs to neighbours ADO Den Haag. Let’s face it, no-one likes an astro turf pitch unless it’s a mediocre Monday night game of five-a-side. But AZ have had to suck it up over the last couple of months as the AFAS Stadio continues to be repaired.
They are currently third in the Eredivisie with six wins from their opening eight games. This is the first time these two sides have ever met, and the statistics (kind of) shine in Man United’s favour tonight — AZ have won just two of their 12 games against English opposition.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to get back on track after a very, very mediocre start to the season. After Monday’s 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal, United sit 10th in the Premier League with just two wins from seven.
Will the Europa League offer some respite tonight? United beat FC Astana in their opening fixture two weeks ago thanks to a well-taken Mason Greenwood finish, but it was far from a complete performance to inspire confidence.
Stick with us, kick-off in The Hague is coming up at 5.55pm
COMMENTS (6)