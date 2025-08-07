Four Liverpool players nominated for Ballon d’Or

LIVERPOOL WILL BEGIN the new season with four Ballon d’Or nominees among their ranks.

Alexis MacAllister, Virgil van Dijk, along with the Premier League’s league’s top scorer last season Mohamed Salah, who found the net 29 times, have been nominated.

They have been joined by Florian Wirtz who earned a nomination for his exploits with Bayer Leverkusen.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay is a nominee following his stellar season with Napoli, where he helped the team clinch the Serie A title in their final game of the season.

Four English players have been nominated, with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice all on the list.

Bayern Munich striker Kane earns his spot on the Ballon d’Or list after scoring 26 Bundesliga goals, while Cole Palmer scored 15 Premier League goals for Chelsea last year and won the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Nine Paris St Germain players are listed following their maiden Champions League victory in May, as well as last season’s La Liga top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was also among the nominees for the men’s Kopa Trophy after enjoying a breakout season with Arsenal and is joined by 18-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is also a men’s Ballon d’Or nominee.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca have been nominated for the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy, along with PSG’s Luis Enrique after he steered the side to their first Champions League trophy.

England boss Sarina Wiegman is nominated for the women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy, a category that has WSL representation in managers Sonia Bompastor and Renee Slegers.

Bompastor oversaw Chelsea completing a domestic treble in her inaugural season at the helm, while Arsenal boss Slegers – who took charge of the team in October last year – lifted the Champions League trophy.

Five of England’s European Championship-winning squad have been nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Captain Leah Williamson is joined by Lionesses team-mates Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Hannah Hampton after they clinched back-to-back European titles with victory over Spain in Basel last month.

Men’s Ballon d’Or nominees: Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jude Bellingham, Desire Doue, Denzel Dumfries, Serhou Guirassy, Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyokeres, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Scott McTominay, Kylian Mbappe, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Pedri, Cole Palmer, Michael Olise, Raphinha, Declan Rice, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Florian Wirtz, Vitinha, Vinicius Junior, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah.

Women’s Ballon d’Or nominees: Sandy Baltimore, Barbra Banda, Aitana Bonmati, Lucy Bronze, Klara Buhl, Mariona Caldentey, Sofia Cantore, Steph Catley, Temwa Chawinga, Melchie Dumornay, Emily Fox, Cristiana Girelli, Esther Gonzalez, Caroline Graham Hansen, Hannah Hampton, Pernille Harder, Patri Guijarro, Amanda Gutierres, Lindsey Heaps, Chloe Kelly, Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum, Marta, Clara Mateo, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Caroline Weir, Leah Williamson.

Men’s coach of the year: Antonio Conte, Luis Enrique, Hansi Flick, Enzo Maresca, Arne Slot

Women’s coach of the year: Sonia Bompastor, Arthur Elias, Justine Madugu, Renee Slegers, Sarina Wiegman

Men’s club of the year: Barcelona, Botafogo, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain

Women’s club of the year: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, OLLyonnes, Orlando Pride

Yashin trophy men: Alisson Becker, Yassine Bounou, Lucas Chevalier, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Emi Martinez, Jan Oblak, David Raya, Matz Sels, Yann Sommer

Yashin trophy women: Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Daphne van Domselaar

Men’s Kopa Trophy: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsi, Desire Doue, Estevao, Dean Huijsen, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Rodrigo Mora, Joao Neves, Lamine Yamal, Kenan Yildiz

Women’s Kopa Trophy: Michelle Agyemang, Linda Caicedo, Wieke Kaptein, Vicky Lopez, Claudia Martinez Ovando