Follow all the minute-by-minute action as Liverpool host Barcelona in the Champions League.
Liveblog
‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ rings out around Anfield ahead of kick-off.
The Big European Night™ feeling has engulfed Merseyside.
This place on big these nights is special, magical,” says Didi Hamann.
The atmosphere sounds absolutely amazing, but you get the feeling that if Barcelona score first this place will go flat – particularly if Suarez gets one over on his old club again.
‘YNWA’ actually drowns out the Champions League anthem. Moments from kick-off.
Settle in.
Let’s just enjoy this one more time…
We’re approaching kick-off, time to get your predictions in.
Let us know how you see tonight’s game panning out in the comments section below.
Will we see a new face turn out for Liverpool this evening?
Jurgen Klopp confirmed this week that teenage forward Rhian Brewster would be part of Liverpool’s squad for tonight’s second leg against Barcelona.
The 19-year-old is on the bench this evening, and the German coach is confident in the England youth international’s ability.
He’s ready,” Klopp said.
“The situations are always like this. In an ideal world, in a season you always have much more players than you can involve in a squad.
“Rhian has now arrived with us after being heavily injured. Day by day, he has got better and better.”
You can read all of the Liverpool manager’s comments here.
Liverpool received a raucous welcome to Anfield this evening.
That’s the spirit, Mo.
Graeme Souness tells Virgin Media Sport he doesn’t believe City’s win over Leicester on Monday will have any effect on Liverpool’s mindset ahead of tonight’s game.
If the tweet doesn’t play, click here.
With 45 minutes until kick-off, we’re asking if Liverpool will make it to back-to-back Champions League finals?
Poll Results:
Ahead of kick-off, let’s bring you some of tonight’s pre-match reading.
Obviously we’ve got two of our main goalscorers out, but it also presents an opportunity for some of the other lads to come in, make a name for themselves and make themselves heroes,” Trent Alexander-Arnold said ahead of tonight’s game.
Klopp was realistic about his side’s chances of progressing to a second consecutive final, but with the memory of Liverpool’s remarkable comeback in the 2005 final against AC Milan fresh in their fans’ minds, the German refuses to give up hope.
Together with our supporters it was a long season and there is at least a little chance to make it even longer.”
You can read the full preview for tonight’s game right here.
Right, let’s bring you some team news.
With Salah and Firmino out, here’s how Liverpool will line up this evening:
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Henderson; Shaqiri, Mané, Origi.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitić, Vidal; Messi, Coutinho, Suárez.
They’ll need a miracle, but Lord knows if there’s one team in Europe who can do it, it’s Liverpool.
After Lionel Messi took the game by the scruff of the neck and bent it to his will last Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s men will need to conjure up a season’s-best performance to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the Camp Nou.
And after the weekend that was, that task doesn’t look any easier.
Shorn of Premier League top goalscorer Mo Salah and Brazilian star Roberto Firmino, the Reds will be looking to Sadio Mane and Divock Origi for inspiration against a stubborn Catalan defence.
Barcelona, meanwhile, make a welcome return to Anfield.
They’ve won here on their only two visits in the Champions League and will hope chief tormentor Messi can inflict more misery on Merseyside.
A result tonight against Barcelona would rank up their among Liverpool’s great European nights – their 2016 comeback against Borussia Dortmund more recently, as well as the Miracle of Istanbul 14 years ago.
As a domestic league title appears to be slipping out of their reach, tonight’s match may represent Liverpool’s last chance to come away with any silverware from what has been a truly remarkable season.
Kick-off this evening is at 8pm.
COMMENTS (33)