27 mins ago

Will we see a new face turn out for Liverpool this evening?

Jurgen Klopp confirmed this week that teenage forward Rhian Brewster would be part of Liverpool’s squad for tonight’s second leg against Barcelona.

The 19-year-old is on the bench this evening, and the German coach is confident in the England youth international’s ability.

He’s ready,” Klopp said. “The situations are always like this. In an ideal world, in a season you always have much more players than you can involve in a squad. “Rhian has now arrived with us after being heavily injured. Day by day, he has got better and better.”

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster (left) and Adam Lallana. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

