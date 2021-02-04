BE PART OF THE TEAM

Liverpool barred from entering Germany for Champions League match - ministry

According to AFP sports subsidiary SID, Leipzig are now looking for an alternative location.

By AFP Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 7:06 PM
17 minutes ago 5,553 Views 14 Comments
Liverpool's Andy Robertson (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL WILL not be allowed to enter Germany for a Champions League match against RB Leipzig on 16 February because of strict entry rules imposed over the pandemic, the German interior ministry said on Thursday.

“German federal police informed RB Leipzig today that the described case does not meet the requirements for an exception” to the travel restrictions, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The Bundesliga club are set to host Premier League champions Liverpool in a Champions League last-16, first leg game but the planning for the match has been upended by Germany’s recently updated travel restrictions.

The new rules, slated to last until the day after the game, ban travellers from countries hit by new, more contagious coronavirus variants such as Britain.

Though there are some exceptions for medical workers and others in key professions, the interior ministry has repeatedly said that there are “no special provision for professional sportspeople”.

According to German media reports, Uefa’s regulations decree that Leipzig must find a way of hosting the match or risk forfeiting it as a 3-0 defeat.

Potential solutions include playing the game at a neutral ground outside of Germany, or switching the home and away legs of the tie so that the first leg would be in Liverpool.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

