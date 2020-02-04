The kids are alright! Shrewsbury OG hands Liverpool youngsters FA Cup victory

Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

LIVERPOOL’S YOUNGEST-EVER side earned a place in the FA Cup fifth round as Ro-Shaun Williams’ own goal gave the Reds a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

With Jurgen Klopp refusing to field any of Liverpool’s first-team regulars in Tuesday’s replay as well as handing academy coach Neil Critchley the reins, a team with an average age of 19 years and 102 days battled to victory at Anfield.

Ultimately, it was a huge slice of good fortune which sealed the win – Shrewsbury defender Ro-Shaun Williams heading Neco Williams’ crossfield ball into the visitors’ net in the 75th minute.

Shrewsbury had a goal of their own ruled out by VAR prior to the opener, but this win was no less than Liverpool’s next generation deserved, with a trip to Chelsea coming up in round five.

Congratulations, @LFC!



Here are the highlights from tonight's win 👇pic.twitter.com/oAZucUmEQM — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 4, 2020

Despite a sell-out crowd, Liverpool’s youngsters showed no signs of stage fright in the opening exchanges, though their first attempt did not come until the 26th minute when 19-year-old captain Curtis Jones’ free-kick was comfortably saved by Max O’Leary.

Neco Williams arrowed a strike just wide before half-time and he looked all set to break the deadlock shortly after the restart, but O’Leary stuck out a leg to prevent a Liverpool opener.

Yet it appeared Shrewsbury had dealt the first blow just before the hour. A minute after coming on, Daniel Udoh drilled a low cross into the six-yard box, with Shaun Whalley heading home from point-blank range after Caoimhin Kelleher’s initial save. However, VAR came to Liverpool’s rescue, disallowing the goal for Scott Golbourne drifting offside.

With Udoh and Jones having exchanged chances, Sam Ricketts introduced Jason Cummings – the Shrewsbury hero of the first leg – with 16 minutes remaining.

But Shrewsbury were behind moments later, as Ro-Shaun Williams headed Neco Williams’ hopeful long-range punt over O’Leary and into an empty net, as Liverpool’s hard work finally paid off.

