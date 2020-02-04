This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The kids are alright! Shrewsbury OG hands Liverpool youngsters FA Cup victory

Liverpool’s next generation book FA Cup fifth round date against Chelsea.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 7,952 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/4992799
Disappointment: Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal decided the game at Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett
Disappointment: Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal decided the game at Anfield.
Disappointment: Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal decided the game at Anfield.
Image: Martin Rickett

Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

LIVERPOOL’S YOUNGEST-EVER side earned a place in the FA Cup fifth round as Ro-Shaun Williams’ own goal gave the Reds a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

With Jurgen Klopp refusing to field any of Liverpool’s first-team regulars in Tuesday’s replay as well as handing academy coach Neil Critchley the reins, a team with an average age of 19 years and 102 days battled to victory at Anfield.

Ultimately, it was a huge slice of good fortune which sealed the win – Shrewsbury defender Ro-Shaun Williams heading Neco Williams’ crossfield ball into the visitors’ net in the 75th minute.

Shrewsbury had a goal of their own ruled out by VAR prior to the opener, but this win was no less than Liverpool’s next generation deserved, with a trip to Chelsea coming up in round five.

Despite a sell-out crowd, Liverpool’s youngsters showed no signs of stage fright in the opening exchanges, though their first attempt did not come until the 26th minute when 19-year-old captain Curtis Jones’ free-kick was comfortably saved by Max O’Leary.

Neco Williams arrowed a strike just wide before half-time and he looked all set to break the deadlock shortly after the restart, but O’Leary stuck out a leg to prevent a Liverpool opener.

Yet it appeared Shrewsbury had dealt the first blow just before the hour. A minute after coming on, Daniel Udoh drilled a low cross into the six-yard box, with Shaun Whalley heading home from point-blank range after Caoimhin Kelleher’s initial save. However, VAR came to Liverpool’s rescue, disallowing the goal for Scott Golbourne drifting offside.

With Udoh and Jones having exchanged chances, Sam Ricketts introduced Jason Cummings – the Shrewsbury hero of the first leg – with 16 minutes remaining.

But Shrewsbury were behind moments later, as Ro-Shaun Williams headed Neco Williams’ hopeful long-range punt over O’Leary and into an empty net, as Liverpool’s hard work finally paid off.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie