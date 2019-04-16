This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Liverpool could be handed timely boost against Porto

Jurgen Klopp says long-term absentee Joe Gomez is in line to make a return to the starting XI.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 8:51 PM
1 hour ago 5,222 Views 10 Comments
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.
JURGEN KLOPP SAYS the fit-again Joe Gomez is ready to play a part for Liverpool in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto on Wednesday.

England international Gomez has not featured since fracturing his leg in a Premier League game against Burnley in December.

The 21-year-old returned to the bench for the 2-0 victory over Porto last week and, with Dejan Lovren unavailable through illness, is a contender to start at centre-back in the reverse encounter.

Joel Matip appears likelier to hold his place alongside mainstay Virgil van Dijk, but Gomez could be called upon at Estadio do Dragao.

“He is getting better and better,” Klopp said at Tuesday’s pre-match news conference.

“Whether he’s ready to play 90 minutes from the start in a Champions League game, I’m not so sure.

Can he come on and do a great job? I would say yes, that is possible, and that’s the most important thing for us.

Liverpool are in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals thanks to the goals scored by Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao saw enough to claim are Liverpool are “sometimes” the best team in the world, a label Klopp hopes to do justice.

“Sometimes we are really good. Hopefully we can show it again,” the German said.

“There are moments before we win the ball or after we win the ball when the boys look really, really good.

“It’s a compliment but we know we have a tough job to do. We are here to go to the next round. We have to fight really hard.”

