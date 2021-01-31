Liverpool set to swoop in ahead of Celtic to sign Preston defender Davies

CELTIC COULD BE set for another blow as the transfer window enters its final day after Liverpool reportedly hijacked their move for Ben Davies.
Manager Neil Lennon expressed hope that a deal could be agreed with the Preston defender on Saturday with the 24-year-old’s Deepdale contract due to expire in the summer.
But widespread reports claim the English champions have made a shock move to sign the centre-back ahead of Monday night’s deadline.
The Merseyside club were on Sunday not commenting on names being linked with late moves, but the PA news agency understands a €2.3 million (£2m) fee has been agreed with Preston for Davies.
A medical is scheduled for Monday, with 19-year-old Dutchman Sepp Van Den Berg likely to head the other way on loan for the rest of the season.
