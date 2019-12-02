Merseyside Derby the standout tie of FA Cup third-round draw

LIVERPOOL WILL HOST local rivals Everton at Anfield in a blockbuster Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup.
FA Cup holders Manchester City enter the competition for the first time this season as they seek to defend their title against Port Vale.
Neighbours Manchester United travel to Wolves, as they bid to avenge being dumped out of last year’s competition by Nuno Espírito Santo’s side at the quarter-final stage.
Meanwhile, record winners Arsenal face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in what will be their first domestic cup game under the guidance of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, or indeed a potential new head coach, should one be appointed before the end of December.
There will be five non-league clubs involved in the draw, although AFC Fylde are the only ones guaranteed a place in the third round after beating Kingstonian.
Three of the other four – Boston United, Eastleigh and Hartlepool United – are participating in replays against Rochdale, Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, respectively, while Solihull Moors are still to play Rotherham United.
Third-round ties will be played between January 3 and 6.
Draw in full:
Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton Athletic v West Brom
Rochdale/Boston United v Newcastle United
Cardiff City v Forest Green/Carlisle United
Oxford United v Exeter City/Hartlepool United
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers/Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City/Ipswich
Eastleigh/Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston North End v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Solihull Moors/Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham
Burton Albion v Northampton Town
Burnley v Peterborough
Birmingham City v Blackburn
