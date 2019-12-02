This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Merseyside Derby the standout tie of FA Cup third-round draw

Elsewhere, Man United travel to face Wolves, while reigning champions Man City are at home to Port Vale.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 7:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,769 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4915174
The FA Cup trophy (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
The FA Cup trophy (file pic).
The FA Cup trophy (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

LIVERPOOL WILL HOST local rivals Everton at Anfield in a blockbuster Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

FA Cup holders Manchester City enter the competition for the first time this season as they seek to defend their title against Port Vale.

Neighbours Manchester United travel to Wolves, as they bid to avenge being dumped out of last year’s competition by Nuno Espírito Santo’s side at the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, record winners Arsenal face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in what will be their first domestic cup game under the guidance of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, or indeed a potential new head coach, should one be appointed before the end of December.

There will be five non-league clubs involved in the draw, although AFC Fylde are the only ones guaranteed a place in the third round after beating Kingstonian.

Three of the other four – Boston United, Eastleigh and Hartlepool United – are participating in replays against Rochdale, Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, respectively, while Solihull Moors are still to play Rotherham United.

Third-round ties will be played between January 3 and 6.

Draw in full:

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton Athletic v West Brom
Rochdale/Boston United v Newcastle United
Cardiff City v Forest Green/Carlisle United
Oxford United v Exeter City/Hartlepool United
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers/Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City/Ipswich
Eastleigh/Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston North End v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Solihull Moors/Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham
Burton Albion v Northampton Town
Burnley v Peterborough
Birmingham City v Blackburn

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie