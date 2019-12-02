Merseyside Derby the standout tie of FA Cup third-round draw

LIVERPOOL WILL HOST local rivals Everton at Anfield in a blockbuster Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

FA Cup holders Manchester City enter the competition for the first time this season as they seek to defend their title against Port Vale.

Neighbours Manchester United travel to Wolves, as they bid to avenge being dumped out of last year’s competition by Nuno Espírito Santo’s side at the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, record winners Arsenal face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in what will be their first domestic cup game under the guidance of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, or indeed a potential new head coach, should one be appointed before the end of December.

There will be five non-league clubs involved in the draw, although AFC Fylde are the only ones guaranteed a place in the third round after beating Kingstonian.

Three of the other four – Boston United, Eastleigh and Hartlepool United – are participating in replays against Rochdale, Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, respectively, while Solihull Moors are still to play Rotherham United.

Third-round ties will be played between January 3 and 6.

Draw in full:

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale/Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green/Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City/Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers/Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City/Ipswich

Eastleigh/Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston North End v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors/Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough

Birmingham City v Blackburn

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!