Liverpool's Irish crew celebrate trophy lift after emotional week

WHAT A MOMENT for Niamh Fahey. A life-long Liverpool fan, the Republic of Ireland defender lifted the Championship trophy as Reds captain yesterday.

A day to remember, and treasure, forever.

Likewise for the entire Irish crew on Merseyside: Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell have also played central roles this season, along with strength and conditioning coach Colm Smith.

While Matt Beard’s side were mathematically crowned champions earlier this month, securing a return to the Women’s Super League, they had to wait until their final home game of the season against Sheffield United to get their hands on the silverware.

And it was a real party at Prenton Park: a 6-1 win over the Blades to extend a 20-game unbeaten run, with a record attendance of 2,138 in situ for the title celebrations.

Scenes for Liverpool’s Irish crew 🏆



A huge moment for captain Niamh Fahey, in particular, lifting the trophy as a lifelong Reds fan.



Congrats @kiernan_leanne, @Niamh_Fahey1, @megcam10, @ColmSmith13 and co - some season 👏🏼 https://t.co/qmnX3sRWzx — Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) April 24, 2022

That said, there was certainly mixed emotions.

Advertisement

Beard’s father, Mick, passed away a couple of days ago. Fahey paid tribute to the late Mick Beard and dedicated the win to her manager afterwards.

“It’s fantastic. There was a little bit of pressure, I suppose, before the game just to make sure we got the job done,” the Galway woman told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“We wanted to lift the cup off the back of three points – six goals and a great performance, you couldn’t have asked for better.

“With what has gone on during the week with Matt’s father passing away as well, it has been a tough week – so we did it for him.

“I said to Matt that his dad is looking down on him, he’d be so proud of him today.

“He’s been unbelievable this year, everyone will be around him to help him in the weeks and months ahead.”

Beard — who oversaw Liverpool’s back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, and was previously Kiernan’s boss at West Ham — has achieved immediate success in his first season back at the helm.

While Fahey has been a mainstay at the Reds over the past few years, Kiernan and Campbell have also thrived through their first season at the club.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Free-scoring Kiernan was on target with her 13th goal of the campaign yesterday, while versatile defender Campbell featured as a second-half substitute after missing Ireland’s momentous 1-1 draw in Sweden due to another injury setback.

And Fahey, who became an Irish centurion in 2021, added the label of title-winning Liverpool captain, lifting the trophy in style and breaking out the famous ‘Hendo shuffle’.

“It was class,” she smiled. “There was a little bit of pressure, everyone was kind of asking me about the celebration and the shuffle.

“I did feel the pressure, I’m not going to lie! The girls said it went alright, so I’ll take that as confirmation that it was good.

“It’s been great to finish off in style today, especially in front of the fans – it’s been a brilliant day.”