Liverpool-bound defender Jacquet to undergo shoulder surgery

CENTRE-BACK JEREMY Jeremy Jacquet, who will join Liverpool from Rennes at the end of the season, needs surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered last month, the Ligue 1 club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was injured during a defeat to Lens on 7 February.

“Following medical examinations, surgery has been scheduled in the coming days,” Rennes said in a short statement.

Rennes did not specify when he would be able to return.

Liverpool reached an agreement to sign the France Under-21 international during the January transfer window for a reported €70 million.

Rennes sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table with 10 matches remaining this season, three points behind fourth-placed Marseille in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

