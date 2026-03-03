The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Liverpool-bound defender Jacquet to undergo shoulder surgery
CENTRE-BACK JEREMY Jeremy Jacquet, who will join Liverpool from Rennes at the end of the season, needs surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered last month, the Ligue 1 club announced Tuesday.
The 20-year-old was injured during a defeat to Lens on 7 February.
“Following medical examinations, surgery has been scheduled in the coming days,” Rennes said in a short statement.
Rennes did not specify when he would be able to return.
Liverpool reached an agreement to sign the France Under-21 international during the January transfer window for a reported €70 million.
Rennes sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table with 10 matches remaining this season, three points behind fourth-placed Marseille in the race to qualify for the Champions League.
– © AFP 2026
