Sunday 7 February 2021
Alisson mistakes prove costly, as Man City beat Liverpool to boost title bid

It was a day to forget for the Reds goalkeeper.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 6:22 PM
Liverpool players show their disappointment after conceding.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL’S TITLE defence appears to have ended at the feet of goalkeeper Alisson Becker as two awful errors gifted Manchester City a 4-1 victory at Anfield.

With the match evenly-poised at 1-1 with 17 minutes remaining the Brazil international’s errant passing presented the league leaders with two goals – including Raheem Sterling’s first at Anfield since leaving in 2015.

Alisson was back in the team after missing the midweek defeat to Brighton with illness but he will be sick when he watches back his part in City’s first victory on this ground since 2003 and only their second in 34 visits.

Mohamed Salah’s 63rd-minute penalty – ending a home goal drought nine minutes short of seven hours – had cancelled out the opener from Ilkay Gundogan, who redeemed himself after missing from the spot in the first half.

Alisson then scuffed a pass straight to Phil Foden, who drove forward and crossed for Gundogan to make it nine goals in his last 11 league matches.

Worse was to follow as the Brazilian then repeated the error even closer to goal with Bernardo Silva teeing up Sterling to nod home his 100th goal for Pep Guardiola, with Foden adding the finishing touches late on.

Victory extended City’s winning run to 14 matches and left Liverpool 10 points beind having played one match more and even in this season of surprises a comeback from that position seems unlikely.

It meant Gundogan’s penalty miss late in the first half – City’s third this season and their third in four attempts in this fixture – and Guardiola kicking a bucket in frustration were distant memories.

