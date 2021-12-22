Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool paired with Arsenal in Carabao Cup draw

Meanwhile, Chelsea will meet Tottenham in the other semi-final.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 10:13 PM
LIVERPOOL have been paired with Arsenal in tonight’s draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals following their dramatic win over Leicster this evening.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final sees Tottenham play Chelsea.

The first legs of the tie will take place on 3 January, with the second legs taking place on 10 January.

The competition’s final is scheduled to take place on 27 February.

