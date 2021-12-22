Liverpool paired with Arsenal in Carabao Cup draw

LIVERPOOL have been paired with Arsenal in tonight’s draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals following their dramatic win over Leicster this evening.
Meanwhile, the other semi-final sees Tottenham play Chelsea.
The first legs of the tie will take place on 3 January, with the second legs taking place on 10 January.
The competition’s final is scheduled to take place on 27 February.
