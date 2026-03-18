Liverpool to face PSG: Champions League quarter-final line-up confirmed

LIVERPOOL WILL TAKE on defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the quarter-final stage this season, a rematch of last year’s knockout tie where the French side won on penalties at Anfield.

The conclusion of the second leg ties in the last 16 stage tonight finalised the quarter-final pairings.

Arne Slot’s side progressed past Galatasaray and their reward is a rematch with Paris Saint-Germain, conquerors of Chelsea last night.

Bayern Munich will play Real Madrid, after cruising past Atalanta in their clash, while Atlético Madrid face Barcelona in an all-La Liga tie.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will face Sporting CP, both sides progressing last night past Bayer Leverkusen and Bodo-Glimt respectively.

Here’s the full breakdown of the quarter-final pairings and the permutations for the semi-finals.

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Champions League Draw

Quarter-finals

(First legs 7-8 April, second legs 14-15 April)

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid

Sporting CP v Arsenal

Semi-finals

(First legs 28-29 April, 5-6 May)

Paris Saint-Germain/Liverpool v Real Madrid/Bayern Munich

Barcelona/Atlético Madrid v Sporting CP/Arsenal

Final

Saturday 30 May – Puskás Arena, Budapest.