PSG triumph at Anfield and somehow now feel like something pure in modern football

YOU JUST KNEW.

Some things are meant to be.

Darwin Nunez plays the roll of a fall guy once again. As he stepped up to take Liverpool’s second penalty in this shootout with Paris Saint-Germain, Anfield seemed to be already prepared for the pain of his miss.

He will be derided and mocked by some, but Gianluigi Donnarumma had to use every inch of his giant frame to smother the Uruguayan’s effort to the left-hand side.

In a tie that see-sawed dramatically over 120 minutes of this leg, and seemed to tilt in Liverpool’s favour with their breakaway goal in Paris last week – inspired, it should be remembered, by Nunez’s assist – this penalty shootout was a microcosm of a contest that will be mentally and physically draining for the vanquished and could inspire the victors on to ultimate glory in the Champions League.

Curtis Jones also scuffed his spot kick, going low to the Italian goalkeeper’s right side. PSG never faltered, and it was 19-year-old Desire Doué who ensured they came through this rigorous test of endurance.

Other more vaunted versions of their team in the past would have collapsed long ago given the challenge posed by Liverpool.

Everything about PSG’s performances over these two legs has been the antithesis to so much of the individuality that symbolised one of the game’s most dispiriting and vulgar Qatari sportswashing projects.

But in head coach Luis Enrique and this collective of players, PSG seem to have produced something that can almost be described as pure.

That in itself is a triumph, and the biggest of all in European club football now feels like a distinct possibility. It doesn’t actually feel that dirty anymore.

Liverpool regrouped from Ousmane Dembele’s 12th-minute goal to take control after the opening 45 minutes.

So much so that in the fourth minute of stoppage time at the end of the second half of normal time, Andy Robertson surged forward into the PSG penalty area looking to snatch victory.

Extra-time beckoned but still the home side maintained the pressure. Robertson won possession twice and on the second attempt delivered a cross to the back post.

Mo Salah – who scored the first effort in the shootout – was sprinting in from the opposite side and for a split second it looked as though he would have a clear run at the header and rise highest at the back post.

Instead, a Parisian forehead appeared, and the ball was flicked away for a corner. Anfield erupted in anticipation of one last chance to snatch a 2-1 aggregate victory. The PSG players were bunched together preparing to regroup to defend the set piece when the TV camera swung to some faces in the home crowd.

More than a couple of Liverpool fans could be seen, teeth gnashing and eyes widened, flicking the Vs and mouthing an easily discernible tirade. This was the kind of “F**k You Energy” that Anfield thrives off, and it was one the Liverpool players had embraced throughout that second half as they finally put on a coherent performance for a sustained period of time over the two legs.

And yet, in the fourth minute of the first half of extra-time, it was Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson racing from his goal line to channel that “F**k You Energy” with a dressing down for his defenders who allowed Doué get a shot away in a tight space in the middle of the box.

The ball flashed inches wide of the right post in front of The Kop and their collective sigh of relief was palpable.

This was manic and aggressive and laced with excitement. Even as the game entered the 120th minute the tempo and sense of purpose never wavered.

PSG got their second wind during extra time after Liverpool had taken back the initiative during the second half of normal time.

Alisson pulled off a fine stop low to his left to deny Dembele his second goal of the game and 26th of the season. Achraf Hakimi took the armband at the end of normal time when Marquinhos was replaced – he will now miss the first leg of the next round through suspension.

The Morocco international was a sensation, powering down that right flank with verve and tenacity, while also dropping into the middle of the park when required and instantly dialling down that “F**k You Energy” to provide composure and quality.

PSG were the side probing for a winner before the penalty shootout and while it never came they would not be denied.