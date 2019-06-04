This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Klopp hails 'remarkable' duo as Liverpool release Sturridge and Moreno

The pair have been let go by the newly-crowned European champions after their respective contracts expired.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 5:30 PM
Alberto Moreno (right) celebrates with Daniel Sturridge after scoring for Liverpool against Tottenham in August 2014.
Image: Adam Davy
Alberto Moreno (right) celebrates with Daniel Sturridge after scoring for Liverpool against Tottenham in August 2014.
LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has paid tribute to Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno after the club announced the duo’s departure this afternoon.

Both players are set to move elsewhere following the expiry of their current contracts with the newly-crowned champions of Europe.

“The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you’,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they — as much as anyone — helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.”

Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 games during an injury-hampered spell at Anfield. The 29-year-old England international striker joined Liverpool from Chelsea in January 2013. 

“Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think,” said Klopp. “He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important. He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible.

“Again, like many players in my squad, Daniel has had to be patient and contribute when asked during games, but even this season he has played a vital role.

“What maybe is missed on the outside of the club by many is what a great leader Daniel is in our dressing room. He is smart, confident and not afraid to speak up when he thinks there is something that needs adapting to help the team. He has been great with many of the younger players also, so he has been so important to our progression here.”

Soccer - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Selhurst Park Between them, Sturridge and Moreno played over 300 games for Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

Moreno moved to Merseyside from Sevilla during Brendan Rodgers’ tenure as Liverpool boss. The Spanish left-back’s debut in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in August 2014 was the first of 141 appearances he made for the club.

“Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays,” said Klopp. “Full of life, full of energy, always positive. An unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team.

“I know this season, and the end of the last, maybe the minutes on the pitch he would have wanted and deserved were not there, but his contribution did not diminish. How he was in training kept the entire group on their toes. Albie is world class and I know he will be back in the Spain national team in the not too distant future.”

Sturridge and Moreno were both unused substitutes in Madrid on Saturday night as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final. 

Klopp added: “I wish both players nothing but success and joy wherever their journey takes them next. Whoever has them next will be so lucky to have these outstanding personalities in their ranks.

“We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European champions.”

Paul Dollery
